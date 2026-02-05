The View Is Bringing In Former Hosts And More To Fill In During Alyssa Farah Griffin's Absence

A pair of disappointing announcements rocked daytime TV audiences this week, with Kelly Clarkson calling it quits with her talk show right as Sherri Shepherd’s titular talk show was canceled. While no such fate is in store for The View on ABC, the option-driven talk show will be seeing its own changes in upcoming episodes, with a lineup of guest hosts announced to fill in for regular Alyssa Farah Griffin.

Currently in the thick of Season 29, The View will be saying a fond and only temporary farewell to Griffin as she heads out for maternity leave. The political strategist and her husband Justin Griffin are expecting a baby boy this month, their first, and she’ll be bowing out after the February 13 episode. (Tuesday’s ep featured her on-screen baby shower.) It’s obviously unclear how long she’ll be gone from the 2026 TV schedule, but producer Bryan Teta has set up several new and returning guest hosts to fill in.

Telling Deadline that Griffin’s temp exit leaves “big shoes to fill,” and that he wanted to bring in others who brought a “different point of view at the table,” and those who either have experience in this kind of format, or have the potential to excel. (The lopsided balance of guests in 2025 may be an inspiration there.) So let’s take a look at who The View is bringing in soon.

Savannah Chrisley

The first guest host to get slotted in will be reality star and podcaster Savannah Chrisley, who is joining The Voice as a guest host for the first time, though she was a guest (full-stop) more than a decade ago as a cast member on Chrisley Knows Best. (Her father Todd did get co-host credit.) Savannah certainly garnered a lot of popularity as her famed parents went to jail for tax fraud, and she helped get them pardoned, so expect that to enter the table conversation without a doubt.

Elisabeth Hasselbeck

Elisabeth Hasselbeck was a core part of The View's ensemble from 2003, when she replaced Lisa Ling, to 2013, where she left alongside Joy Behar (who later returned full-time). Hasselbeck has returned to the show has a guest host and guest several times over the years for some heightened chats, so it's no surprise she's part of this group as well.

Abby Huntsman

Former Fox News and MSNBC host Abby Huntsman had a shorter stint at the table, from 2018-2020, when she exited to join her father's political campaign. She later returned as co-host in 2024.

Amanda Carpenter

Political commentator and former CNN regular Amanda Carpenter is set to fill in for Griffin, though this won't be her first time subbing in as a guest host. She previously joined the ladies in a 2018 ep, and twice more in 2021.

Sheryl Underwood

Comedian Sheryl Underwood was one of The Talk's hosts until the CBS series was canceled in 2024, and will be making her first appearance on The View as guest host.

Whitney Cummings

Comedian and TV regular Whitney Cummings will be making her second guest host appearance, following her first in 2018, though she did stop by as a guest in 2021.

As noted above, Alyssa Farah Griffin will be around for another week, until February 13, and it sounds like the group will go without a guest host on Monday, February 16.