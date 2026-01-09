What Does The Voice's John Legend Do When He's Got A Month Before The Show's Winter Premiere? Celebrate In Paradise, Of Course

History was made on The Voice last month, when Aiden Ross was crowned the 28th champion to make Niall Horan the show’s only undefeated coach. However, what comes next may be even more monumental, as John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine face off in what has been dubbed The Voice: Battle of Champions. The competition is about to heat up, and I think Legend has the right idea for where to spend the lead-up to the premiere — in paradise with his family.

The Voice Season 29 is going to be epic, featuring only three coaches for the first time in the show’s history — all with nine or more seasons under their belts. With a month to go before the premiere hits the 2026 TV schedule, I can’t imagine a better way to prep than this:

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) A photo posted by on

This beach vacation seems to be doing John Legend and Chrissy Teigen good, because I didn’t think it was possible to look this relaxed and put-together with four little ones running around. The adorable family consists of Luna, 9, Miles, 7, Esti, who will be 3 this month, and Wren, 2.

There wasn’t a cloud in the sky when the EGOT winner gathered his two oldest kiddos for a boat ride. The sun shone down on perfect blue water, with mountains in the background as Miles and Luna were pictured snuggling up to their dad. In another pic, John Legend looks like quite the proud pop, posing for a selfie with his older daughter.

Miles and Luna also got to go horseback riding, as their little brother and sister got their fill of the sandy beach.

This trip comes after the family of six spent Christmas in New York, with John Legend writing on Instagram how special it was to show his and Chrissy Teigen’s children the city where they spent much of their early relationship, and they even got a snow day.

The beach is a great way to follow up snowy New York, and it’s also a fantastic reset before the “All of Me” singer heads back to The Voice for his 11th season. John Legend has worked with Kelly Clarkson several times before, with Season 29 being her 10th, but this will only be the third meeting between Legend and Adam Levine, who returns for his 18th run.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In fact, John Legend’s premiere on The Voice was in Season 16 — the Maroon 5 frontman’s last before a 10-season hiatus, which apparently sparked rumors that Legend was responsible for Adam Levine’s exit. Season 29 should be loads of fun, because this trio of The Voice coaches are all very friendly but also extremely competitive.

Peacock TV Annual Plan: From $79.99 A Year - Save 16%

NBC's very own streaming service, you can find the likes of The Voice, SNL, the One Chicago shows and so much more. You'll also get live sports, with your Peacock subscription when opting for its Premium Plus plan, allowing access to your local NBC Channel 24/7.

I’m also excited to see what all the Battle of Champions has in store. The Voice host Carson Daly has promised new twists and “competitive elements” that we’ve never seen before, including a side competition between former fan-favorite contestants hosted by CeeLo Green.

Hopefully John Legend’s vacation in paradise puts him in the right mindset to win, because it all kicks off at 9 p.m. ET Monday, February 23, on NBC and streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.