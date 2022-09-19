Kelly Clarkson’s Comments About Going To Target Are Totally Relatable (Like Lacey Chabert’s)

What is it about Target that makes it the great equalizer? We’re all familiar with the Target shopping experience where we go in for a couple things but walk out with baskets full of treasure (that is all absolutely necessary to our survival). Lacey Chabert knows what I’m talking about, as the Hallmark star shared a photo of her Target bounty earlier this year. It is funny how the phenomenon seems to extend to celebrities as well. They also seem powerless to resist the red dartboard, and Kelly Clarkson even made reference to the big box store when commenting on her fame.

Kelly Clarkson has certainly made her mark in the entertainment industry. She recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of her American Idol win and took over the coveted daytime TV time slot previously held by Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey when The Kelly Clarkson Show kicked off its fourth season. Throw in hosting gigs on two NBC competition shows, three Grammy Awards from her nine studio albums, and even some movies, and it wouldn’t be hard to imagine the Texas native reaching a level of fame that would make her completely out of touch with the masses. That’s not the case at all, the singer told Variety , insisting she’s maintained a stunning level of relatability. She said:

I find myself to be incredibly normal. I don’t know how that happened. I always feel bad for artists who can’t go anywhere. I can go to Target all the time, anytime I want. Somehow, I lucked out.

What I love most about this comment is that she is literally bragging about her ability to go to Target. All the time. Anytime she wants. And she knows she’s lucky for it. When people talk about the perfect amount of fame, I believe Kelly Clarkson has nailed it. Rake in millions of dollars but retain the ability to stock up at Tar-jay.

Lacey Chabert seems to always be showing how relatable she is. Take, for example, when she recently posted about having to miss her daughter’s first day of school because she was filming a Hallmark Christmas Movie. So many of us understand the struggle of balancing our personal and professional lives, just like so many of us relate to going into Target for one thing and coming out with this:

(Image credit: Lacey Chabert Instagram Story)

Jessica Alba is another celebrity who had a real-person experience in the store, when she posted a photo of herself breastfeeding her baby in a Target dressing room . Hungry baby waits for no one!

However, visiting the big box store doesn’t seem to make the public sympathetic to any and all celebrities. Kylie Jenner visited Target in July in an apparent attempt to show her followers she’s just like us, after she experienced backlash from an Instagram post boasting about her and boyfriend Travis Scott’s private jets . Fans didn’t quite buy it, but it made for some fun social media barbs:

Kylie Jenner on the way to Target pic.twitter.com/ANl1mPhxzQAugust 3, 2022 See more