Kylie Jenner’s Over-The-Top Post About Her And Travis Scott's Private Jets Went Viral, And Not In A Good Way

Kylie Jenner had a different upbringing than most of her fans, as she grew up in front our eyes on TV as the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling on the longtime E! reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She parlayed that fame into a journey as a self-made woman becoming the founder of the billion-dollar company Kylie Cosmetics . And the Life of Kylie star continues to live life on a different level. That fact was made abundantly obvious recently, when a social media photo of her family in front of their private jets (yes, that’s plural) went viral for all the wrong reasons.

On July 15, the makeup mogul shared a post on Instagram with boyfriend Travis Scott and daughter Stormi — who recently created her first TikTok — which was possibly intended to be a loving portrait of her family. However many fans couldn’t help but take offense at the apparent flaunting of her and Scott’s wealth , as she drew attention to them both owning private jets. Take a look at the pic below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

The black-and-white photo shows the family hugging in between Kylie Jenner’s Bombardier Global 7500 — which she bought in 2020 for a rumored $72.8 million — and Travis Scott’s Embraer E-series jet — which he also purchased in 2020 for a reported $72 million. A Rolls Royce is also seen in the photo.

While it is a sweet photo of the celebrity family, some fans were turned off by what seemed like a boastful display of wealth, particularly with the caption reading, “you wanna take mine or yours ?” Some fans took to the comments to express their issues with Kylie Jenner’s post:

This display of wealth is unbelievable. So detached from the common person’s struggles. — lilmisssasu

Classless boasting — oceanglow990

Lots of comments pointed to the use of their private planes for short trips as bad for the environment. The reality star was photographed last month using her jet to fly to Palm Springs with her mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, which DailyMail reports is a 49-minute flight. Fans referenced that trip in the comments of her post with her and her boyfriend’s jets:

Why do I have to limit my meat consumption and use paper straws while the 1% gets to pump tons of carbon into the atmosphere for a day trip to Palm Springs? — ashbramwell

Global warming who ? 🌍 — liane.duprtl

Maybe take neither’s and reduce your carbon footprint — jayasmita.datta_

Whos plane should we pollute the earth today — nnixcole

The environment is a valid concern, as well as how many people are struggling amid the current inflation crisis that the country is experiencing, which has raised the price of gas, food, rent, etc. But let’s be real: The majority of the people who took issue with Kylie Jenner’s flex simply felt attacked, like this commenter:

this post just called me poor — jessaeryn

Yes, same. Kylie Jenner’s detachment from “normal” life experiences was on full display during the first season of The Kardashians, which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription . She and Kris Jenner embarked on a day of doing their own grocery shopping, delighted in taking her vehicle through a carwash, and they even pumped their own gas.