Kelly Clarkson's Talk Show Replacement Could Be Two Traitors Stars, And I'm 100% On Board

The Kelly Clarkson Show is ending after seven years, and Clarkson's decision to exit her series is just as hard as it is for NBC to decide who will replace her. While the network is going over a list of who could potentially replace the music superstar turned talk show host, two interesting names surfaced that I'd 100% be on board with.

The Traitors Season 4 might've been light on strategic gameplay, but the drama was great. It's no surprise, then, that NBC is eyeing two of its stars to serve as the next big hosts of daytime television, and I think ice skating fans will be thrilled to see Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski back together again.

Johnny Weir And Tara Lipinski Eyed To Replace The Kelly Clarkson Show

Radar Online reports that talks are happening to get Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski together to host a daytime talk show meant to replace The Kelly Clarkson Show. The gist from insiders is that Weir and Lipinski are a proven duo who understand what makes good television, and they're good at what they do. In addition to their recent appearance on The Traitors, they've been commentators for ice skating during the Winter Olympics for over a decade.

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And while Johnny Weir said celebrities may not be their target demographic after no one clocked their friendship on The Traitors, both he and Tara Lipinski are reportedly well-liked amongst the demo that follows daytime television. No solid deal is in place, but given the praise, don't be surprised if we get a new show announced with this duo soon.

Another Famous Name Is Allegedly Being Considered As Well

Nothing is for sure when it comes to who is replacing Kelly Clarkson just yet, and other names beyond Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski are being considered as well. Pink was recently reported as another name in the mix, and she's filling in for the singer currently.

It's hard to say with certainty which way NBC's executives are leaning, because those are two entirely different picks for the job. If I had to speculate, Pink would land the role if the intention is to continue a format similar to The Kelly Clarkson Show, and based on her guest-hosting stents so far, she seems to do well enough in the role.

Bringing in Weir and Lipinski feels like it would be a new show entirely, perhaps something closer to Live with Kelly and Mark. Who knows, there may even be another show and celebrity in the mix being considered as well. Honestly, I'm not sure who would be a better option given the rumored options so far, so I don't envy the people who ultimately have to make that decision!

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The Kelly Clarkson Show currently airs on weekdays, and will continue new episodes through the fall of 2026 TV schedule. Perhaps by then, we'll learn what the plan is for the show's future, and who the next big names of daytime talk show will be.