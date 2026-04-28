You Must Bond Fast On The Traitors Because Kristen Kish And Maura Higgins Were Just Total Friendship Goals For Mark Ballas

Rob Rausch may have walked out of The Traitors Season 4 as the sole winner of Alan Cumming’s cash prize, but it seems his fellow celebrity castmates walked away with something valuable as well — new friendships! Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir aren’t the only besties amongst the Faithfuls anymore, because Kristen Kish and Maura Higgins are total friendship goals for Mark Ballas.

The Top Chef host and the Dancing with the Stars pro likely had a lot to bond over after their stint on The Traitors (streaming with a Peacock subscription). They both got dragged by fans for their gameplay, as the Faithfuls could not for the life of them catch the scent of the actual Traitors. However the friendship was forged, the important part is that these two look like they’ve found a lifelong buddy in each other, with Kristen Kish posting the sweetest Instagram tribute as she stopped in to see Mark Ballas in Chicago on Broadway:

A post shared by Kristen Kish (@kristenlkish) A photo posted by on

Don’t they look like they’ve been friends forever? The Top Chef winner-turned-host had the most glowing words for Mark Ballas following his performance, writing:

Article continues below

I would have never imagined walking away with a friendship like we have. I will admit, I hadn’t seen you on TV before that Scottish adventure last year so I was very unaware of your talent and your goodness. I just knew that you were the calm in the chaos. You know when you watch a friend do what they are so good at and clearly passionate for you cry when you think about it? Yea, that was me when I got home after watching you perform. You have a super human amount of talent and I am so happy to have witnessed it.

Honestly, can I be Kristen Kish’s friend too? What a beautiful sentiment! (Not to mention that she followed that up with a promise to cook for him the next time they see each other, which is a whole prize in itself.)

Mark Ballas and Kristen Kish didn’t exactly have the easiest time on The Traitors. The DWTS pro, for one, kept getting called out by viewers for not clocking the murder in plain sight, while others had the audacity to critique Kristen Kish’s knife skills. (Seriously, do you know who she is?)

Watch The Traitors on Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Tune into Peacock original series like The Traitors, as well as the latest hits from NBC and Bravo by subscribing to Peacock TV. Pay as little as $7.99 a month, or upgrade to Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus for ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

The chef wasn’t the only Traitors cast member to show up for Mark Ballas. Fans in the crowd also reportedly spotted Maura Higgins and Candiace Dillard Bassett catching Chicago alongside Kristen Kish.

It’s obvious that the Love Island alum bonded with the dancer as well on the Peacock competition show, because as soon as it was announced that Maura Higgins was going on Dancing with the Stars, she made it known that she wanted Mark Ballas as her partner.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Only time will tell if we’ll see these Faithfuls reunite on the dance floor — and if Mark Ballas can convince Rob Rausch to join the party as well. For now I’m content in knowing how much love still exists between these cast members, even outside of the Scottish Highlands.