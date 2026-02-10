Turns Out, Kelly Clarkson Won’t Even Host Every Episode Of Her Show Before It Wraps

The countdown to the end of The Kelly Clarkson Show is officially underway, and as the final season plays out, it’s becoming clear that Kelly Clarkson won’t be behind the desk for every remaining episode on the 2026 TV schedule. While the Emmy-winning series is continuing production as planned, a rotation of guest hosts will step in as Clarkson takes select days off before the show wraps its seven-season run.

According to Deadline, the first confirmed guest host is P!nk, who will take over hosting duties for a full week beginning March 2 in honor of Women’s History Month. The announcement follows last week’s confirmation that the show will conclude with its current season, though an exact final airdate has not yet been revealed.

P!nk’s guest-host stint will center on conversations celebrating women’s achievements, resilience, and cultural impact, a theme that fits squarely within the tone Clarkson has cultivated since the show debuted in 2019. NBC described the episodes as highlighting women who inspire change, break barriers, and uplift others, making the week feel more like a celebration than a placeholder.

Clarkson herself reacted warmly to the news, even while admitting she’ll miss watching it unfold in person. She said:

The only thing that bums me out about P!NK hosting a week of The Kelly Clarkson Show is that I’m not going to be able to be there to watch her… I have been a fan for so long and have always been inspired by her music and her person. I love her!

For Pink, the opportunity represents a new challenge. She told the outlet that, despite playing stadiums, “stepping in to guest host for my girl Kelly Clarkson is a brand new feat!” While adding that she was excited to celebrate women during her stint on the show.

The use of guest hosts also adds another layer to the show’s farewell season, which has been shaped by significant personal changes for Clarkson. The singer and talk show host previously explained that stepping away from the daily demands of daytime television would allow her to focus more on her children following the death of their father, Brandon Blackstock, last year.

Celebrities have also been quick to voice their support for Clarkson’s decision to step away from daytime television. Among them is fellow American Idol alum Jennifer Hudson, who has found her own success in daytime TV. Hudson recently praised Clarkson’s run, calling her a “GOAT” and offering words of encouragement from one Idol success story to another.

Even with her talk show coming to an end, Kelly Clarkson isn’t stepping away from television entirely. She’s expected to continue appearing on The Voice, where she remains a familiar presence for viewers, while also shifting more focus back to music and other creative projects.

As The Kelly Clarkson Show enters its final chapter, the mix of guest hosts and celebratory programming suggests a thoughtful wind-down rather than an abrupt goodbye. Viewers can still catch new episodes on NBC, with next-day streaming available via a Peacock subscription, as the show heads toward its conclusion.