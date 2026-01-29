‘Celebrities Just Aren’t Our Target Demo.' How Tara Lipinski And Johnny Weir Kept Their Viral Friendship Under Wraps On The Traitors

In just a few short years, The Traitors has become one of the best reality shows on TV. The Emmy-winning series has returned with Season 4 for those with a Peacock subscription, and there's already been plenty of iconic moments. And Tara Lapinski and Johnny Weir recently addressed the fact that seemingly no one in the castle realizes that they're best friends and coworkers. Let's break it all down.

The cast of The Traitors Season 4 is full of Reality TV icons, as well as Olympians Tara Lapinski and Johnny Weir. The two of them have been hiding their friendship from the rest of the cast, despite the fact that they've appeared on television many times throughout the years, including Olympics commentary. I mean, the even have a joint Instagram about their relationship. While appearing on Watch What Happens Live!, Weir addressed the fact that no one has clocked his friendship with Tara, saying:

Celebrities I guess aren't our target demographic so they just didn't know.

Despite how many pop culture addicts and TV personalities are on The Traitors this season, apparently they don't watch The Olympics. And as such, Lapinski and Weir have managed to make it deep into the game without either the Traitors or Faithful targeting them for being a pair. We'll just have to wait and see how long they manage to keep their relationship a secret; so far their strategy seems to be working.

In most reality competition shows, being a tight pair ends up putting a target on your back. So I have to tip my hat to Tara and Johnny for clocking this and deciding to keep their best friendship on the DL for The Traitors. Of course, their cast mates eventually learned the truth, presumably after they all left host Alan Cumming's castle. In his same appearance, Weir addresed this by saying:

The amount of messages we got once filming was over, like, 'We had no idea.' It was shocking!

From these comments, it sounds like Johnny Weir and Tara Lapinski's secret isn't going to get exposed on the show. This is yet another reason why I think the reunion will be spicy this year. That, and the beef between Lisa Rinna and Colton Underwood, as well as Dorinda Medley and Ron Fuches.

Personally, I'm hoping to see Tara and Johnny really step into their own as strategic players on The Traitors. Weir got activated recently, attempting to whip the votes in order to vote Colton out. While he's wrong and the Bachelor alum is actually a Faithful, I like that he's playing the numbers. As for Lapinski, she's been largely flying under the radar, but maybe that'll change as we get deeper into the season.

New episodes of The Traitors air Thursdays on Peacock as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Bring on the treachery and murder!