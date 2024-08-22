Kelly Reilly Announced She Was Done Filming Yellowstone In Montana, And Seemingly Confirmed Where Beth Will Be For Part Of Season 5

While this journey toward the final episodes of Yellowstone premiering on the 2024 TV schedule is still long, there have been some pieces of gold scattered along its otherwise rocky trail that have kept me excited. The series has been in production for a while now, and we’ve gotten a handful of sweet Montana-based updates from the cast. Now, Kelly Reilly has given us a massive one, as she announced that she was done filming in Big Sky Country, and now she’s shooting the show in Texas.

Kelly Reilly Celebrated Finishing Filming Yellowstone In Montana

Over the last few months, we’ve seen many members of the Yellowstone cast sharing updates from Montana and the ranch we’ve come to know and love. This has included Kelly Reilly as she posted a gorgeous video from the property. However, now the Beth actress is done with Montana, and she’s filming in Texas, as she posted a photo of her on a horse with the caption:

Goodbye Montana and into the dry heat of Texas , got to spend some time yesterday when not filming on @6666ranch to do one of the things I love most . Thank you Dusty for letting me try out the new saddle!!

There’s so much to be excited about with this post! First of all, Beth doesn't ride on the show often, so I really hope this is a sign that we’ll see her riding more this season. Also, it seemingly confirms that her character is headed down South with the bunkhouse boys and Rip, which I can’t wait to see!

She Seemingly Confirmed That Beth Is Headed To Texas In The Second Half Of Season 5

Reiterating the point Reilly made in her IG post, she isn’t done filming Yellowstone. She’s just not shooting the series in Montana, they’re in Texas now. So, that seems to sort of answer a question I had about Yellowstone’s final episodes surrounding how Beth and Rip would handle him moving with the cows down south.

At the end of Season 5’s first half, it was revealed that Rip and some of the other branded Yellowstone characters would be moving south with the cows. On top of that, Jefferson White’s Jimmy was shown working at the 6666 Ranch after not being seen for most of the season. So, Reilly’s post from the 6666 seemingly confirms that Beth will be with her husband and the boys down in Texas.

Notably, Rip and Beth did have a big conversation about this move, and they’re determined to make things work. So this development isn’t necessarily surprising. However, I’m curious to see how this impacts Beth’s feud with Jamie and Kevin Costner’s exit from the series . Maybe it’ll be her reprieve from the drama. However, my guess is she’ll bring the drama and action with her.

Overall, this post has made me even more excited for Yellowstone’s November 10 premiere on the Paramount Network. It also has me wondering what kind of adventures Beth and co. will go on after they arrive in Texas. My hope is they’ll end up in a great partnership with the 6666 and Jimmy. However, knowing this show, they’re realistically going to run into drama, action and violence first.

