After Kelly Reilly Posted Gorgeous Video From The Yellowstone Ranch, Hassie Harrison And Jennifer Landon Shared Adorable Reactions

Yellowstone’ final Season 5 episodes are being filmed at last, with the goal of getting them in front of fans’ eyeballs in November 2024, but we’ll hopefully get more than a few peeks at what to expect before then. Fan fave Kelly Reilly offered up a gorgeous look at her own surroundings while up in Montana, and while it doesn’t count as episode footage, it’s something, and she got some adorable Grrrl Power reactions from fellow ranchmates Hassie Harrison and Jen Landon.

Since one can only rewatch episodes so many times with a Peacock subscription before one starts to believe they’re part of the Dutton family, Reilly shared a brief respite on her Instagram page , along with a lovely caption listing off a series of noteworthy instances that allowed her a sense of wonder and appreciation. Here’s how she put it:

A few days ago gratitude spilled out of me every direction. The kindness of people. An Eagle circling above just before action was called. A huge pack of Elk with their babies crossing ahead on the way home. The horses feeling the breeze as we walked down the hill. My dog that morning at the lake. My husband making me dinner when I came home bone tired. The group of people that continue to make this wild show make it with all their hearts and guts, I’m so deeply proud to be running alongside them. The rawness and beauty of this years season is really something. Can’t wait to share it. November.

Anyone who’s feeling a bit too stressed or overwhelmed would be lucky to step into Kelly Reilly’s boots for a while, considering she seems to be in hog heaven while filming what could be her final stretch as Beth Dutton, unless things work out for her to continue on in an upcoming Yellowstone series . That said, progress on the already announced follow-up series, tentatively titled 2024, has been slow, and it’s unclear if that will come together at all, much less be ready for a premiere in November.

But rather than worrying about any of that, let’s instead shift our focus to appreciating the comments that Reilly got from her ranch-tethered co-stars.

Hassie Harrison will certainly never forget her years as Yellowstone's boyfriend-swapping Laramie, considering she and co-star Ryan Bingham took their TV romance to the utmost extremes by first dating in real life, and then getting married. But rather than getting hyped about returning in general, the actress showered a bit of praise and affection on Kelly Reilly's post, saying:

Awww this is so beautiful, Kelly. We all feel deeply proud & privileged to get to ride alongside you. 🥹🤗🥰

For all that Laramie is often seen within the bunkhouse, or with that overall group, it would be fantastic to have her tag along with Beth on a revenge-minded mission or two before the series grinds to a halt. Especially if Walker was riding behind, serenading them both via guitar on horseback.

Kelly Reilly also got a bit of love from Nic Sheridan, co-creator Taylor Sheridan's better half, as well as co-star Jen Landon, whose accent-mauling character Teeter is one of the show's most beloved shit-kickers. As she put it:

♥️Youuuuuuuuuuu 🔥

I dunno about you guys, but I fully heard Jen Landon saying "heart, youuuu, fiyerr" rather than just seeing those in text form. It's much for fun to experience life with Teeter narrating things. Perhaps not the sanest way to walk through a grocery store, but definitely not boring.

Hopefully we'll get to see more behind-the-scenes shots from Yellowstone's finest as Season 5 continues filming. Until November arrives, check out all the other awesomeness hitting the small screen with our 2024 TV schedule.