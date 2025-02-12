Kelly Rowland Proved Age Is Just A Number In Daring Balloon Fit, And Zoë Saldaña And More Sent All The Fire Emojis

I love an ambitious, shocking and wild fashion moment. When I think of those, Rihanna’s countless wild costumes, Sydney Sweeney wearing only a casted bouquet of flowers, and Zendaya’s robot armor moment come to mind. Well, now Kelly Rowland’s daring balloon birthday fit can be added to this list because both myself and a bunch of her famous friends think this look is fire.

To celebrate her 44th birthday on February 11 (which happens to be this writer’s birthday too), this Aquarius queen decided to throw on a fun fit. Taking to Instagram, the Destiny’s Child member posed in a chrome teal tube top and bikini bottoms while wearing matching balloons on her head and holding two in her hands that had fours on them. Truly, this look is something you need to see to believe:

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland)

According to Rowland’s Instagram story, the fit was inspired by a photoshoot Naomi Campbell did in 2018.

The whole entire outfit is stunning, and it highlights Rowland’s confidence and beauty both on the inside and out to perfection. Plus, the balloons are fitting because she did this for her birthday.

Friends and fans were quick to show their love for the outfit in the comments too. This included Zoë Saldaña – who is no stranger to a bold fashion moment, remember that chainmail fit from last year? – Octavia Spencer and more:

🔥🔥🔥🔥 Happy happy birthday Queen!!!! -Zoë Saldaña

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🎈-Octavia Spencer

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 -Shani Darden

Celebrities weren’t the only ones posting about how fire the look was. Fans were too, take a look:

Oh ma’am!!!! U showing tf out 🔥 -themicahdixon

🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😍 -amberhgregg_

Yes queen!!! Happy birthday beautiful 😍❤️🔥 -messtix

The outfit truly is so daring, beautiful and unique, and Rowland pulls it off flawlessly. And while it is 100% fire, and I’m thrilled many pointed that out, others took to the comments to wish the singer a happy birthday and note just how gorgeous she is, including her fellow experimental and wild fashion icon Kim Kardashian:

Happy Birthday Kells!!!!!!! Love you!!!!! 🖤🖤🖤 -Kim Kardashian

Happy Birthday Kelly!!!! - you are gorgeous inside and out! Wishing you the best year yet! ✨💫❤️ -Jessica Alba

Wooooow!!!!! Happy Birthday Beautiful Kelly!!❤️❤️❤️❤️ Talk about taking the cake!😍🥳🔥 -Keisha Epps

This balloon outfit really feels like the best way to celebrate another trip around the sun. As someone who literally celebrated their birthday on February 11 as well, I’m in awe of Rowland’s adventurous sense of style and confidence, and her vibe is the energy I need to try and manifest this year!

Here’s hoping Kelly Rowland’s 44th year is as stunning, marvelous and bold as this photoshoot. Last year she stayed busy with projects like Gown-ish and Mea Culpa (which you can stream with a Netflix subscription). This year, her slate hasn’t been revealed just yet in terms of music, movies and TV. However, I’m positive whatever she does will be as daring, fun and fire as this photoshoot that helped her bring in 44.