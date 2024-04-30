Zoë Saldaña Took The Idea Of The Chain Mail Look To The Next Level With Her Latest Red Carpet Appearance

Many memorable fashion trends have been making their way towards the red carpet. Margot Robbie brought Barbiecore to show we all can look pretty in pink and Florence Pugh helped popularize rocking sheer dresses . With the newest fashion trend being the chain mail look, MCU actor Zoë Saldaña shows us how it’s done with her latest red carpet appearance.

With the chain mail trend first becoming popular in 1999 with supermodels Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss, a recurrence of metal or metal-like material being linked together for a dress has come back. This trend is fitting as the unique ensemble brings about feelings of strength for the wearer.

Zoë Saldaña made a red carpet appearance at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Awards to honor 2024's recipient Nicole Kidman. She fashioned the chain mail look with a beautiful long dress that made her look like a true warrior. Take a look at the elegant ensemble below:

(Image credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for AFI)

Striking a pose with hands to her side looking fierce, Zoë Saldaña wore a floor-length black gown with an asymmetrical neckline sporting silver chains flowing from top to bottom. The Guardians of the Galaxy actress accessorized her look with silver earrings and black pointed-toe pumps. Now this is a style I can get used to seeing on the red carpet more often.

We first saw the chain mail look when Kim Kardashian went to comical lengths wearing her metallic dress in 2022 going up those stairs. She’d win a gold medal if hopping up the stairs without falling was a real sport! It proves those dresses may look eye-catching, but can be limiting on movement.

This year, the catchy metallic style reappeared as Miley Cyrus and Megan Fox sported the chain look at this year’s Grammys . The Hannah Montana star wore a metal dress of gold safety pins and the Jennifer’s Body actress with a more risque barely-there chain mail dress. Then there was Dakota Johnson tributing her Madame Web character with her metallic spiderweb gown. The glittery hooded feature of the outfit showed us how easy it can be to get caught in her web of beauty.

Model Emily Ratajkowski also rocked the chain mail look giving ‘70s vibes with hers and Chrissy Teigen’s sheer metallic look caught the attention of celebs like Paris Hilton and Octavia Spencer. We can’t forget about Florence Pugh’s viral Dune chainmail look and apparently, neither can she. The British actress revealed wearing that costume in the cold morning was very uncomfortable as the chains turned cold. She’s a real trooper for sticking it out.

