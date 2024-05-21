Kim Kardashian Has A Wild Piece Of Fashion Advice, But It's Totally On Brand

Kim Kardashian’s fashion has been well-documented over the years, from her early fame on Keeping Up With The Kardashians to her Kanye era and now her time as a single mom of four. A lot of these looks have been avant-garde over the years, to the point we’ve asked how Kim K manages to keep some of them on – like as a literal question, not a rhetorical one. So, when she was asked if she could “give everyone her styling tip,” her answer was pretty wild.

In fact, her approach to fashion seems to be of the “do you” variety. Even if that "do you" means stuffing yourself into a dress or being one step away from a wardrobe malfunction at all times. No really. Her comments were totally on brand for her though.

In a viral TikTok in which the mom of four is seen wearing a svelte (and rather tight) Chrome Hearts leather gown with a halter neckline, her advice might come off as a bit over-the-top, but she insists wearing what is "comfortable" for you in your own skin the most important thing to focus on when deciding on an out. She doesn't mean comfort like baggy sweatpants and flip flops. She means being comfortable in your own skin.

Just wear what makes you feel comfortable. Even if it’s not comfortable, but it’s comfortable like in your skin. If you feel good in it, it’s for you.

See her full look and hear her own words on what's important when it comes to fashion below.

Kim Kardashian’s style has certainly evolved over the years as she moved from her early television career into one that has put her in the public eye across multiple platforms. Plus, her years with Kanye had her trying more and more outside-the-box takes on fashion. Yet, since her divorce from Ye, Kardashian has shifted into a newer style era. A lot of these recently looks have been extremely eye-catching – and I’m not just talking Kim's bikini posts. But they aren't always easy to wear.

Listen, while I’ve seen Kim K in enough athletic gear to know she does dress for real comfort on occasion, there are far more fashion moments I can think of in which the actress and reality TV star sacrificed breathing or walking, etc. for a look. There was the time her Met Gala shoes and corset set tongues wagging and there was the time she lost all that weight to fit in an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress for that gala. She's also known for popularizing Balenciaga’s pantashoes , but I wouldn't describe them as easy to walk in, either.

She'll sacrifice a lot in the name of fashion, but that's what makes her comfortable: looking and feeling good. More power to her. I think I'll pass on the corsets and heels and stick to my tanks and flats though.