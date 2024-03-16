Sydney Sweeney Rocked A Top Made Of Only Hands Holding A Bouquet Of Flowers To An Immaculate Premiere, And For Lack Of A Better Word, It's Immaculate

To say Sydney Sweeney is slaying the press tour for her movie Immaculate is an understatement. Her mostly white looks that she’s curated with her stylist Molly Dickson to wear while promoting her horror flick on the 2024 movie schedule are truly next level. That was proven to an exceptional degree by her latest look which featured her wearing a top made only out of two hands holding a bouquet of flowers.

Over the last week, Sydney Sweeney has been traveling around promoting her upcoming horror movie Immaculate. While she’s been rocking looks that have Old Hollywood vibes frequently, her latest look for the Los Angeles premiere of the film took things to another level as she went experimental by wearing a Balmain top from the FW 24 collection . Pairing the incredible top made only of two hands and a bouquet with wide-legged black pants, she looked stunning, and you need to see the video of the fit in action that was posted by Dickson on Instagram:

A post shared by molly dickson (@mollyddickson) A photo posted by on

As you can see, this, for lack of a better word, Immaculate look is made out of white flowers that cover Sweeney’s torso up to her shoulders, and it is held by two hands, which kind of look like mannequin hands, that reach around her waist.

This incredible top that’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen before was complimented by Sweeney’s slicked-back wet hair do by Glen Oropeza. Her neutral glam that featured sparkly eye shadow and a glossy lip was by Melissa Hernandez, and her nails were by Zola Ganzorigt. Overall, the Euphoria star’s team absolutely killed this look, and it fits in perfectly with the catalog of looks they’ve created for the Immaculate press tour.

Making black and white her bread and butter for her looks as of late, Sweeney has donned outfits that scream Old Hollywood, give major Marilyn Monroe energy (I’m looking at you Vanity Fair Oscars party look), and show her love for trying out edgy, experimental and new trends.

In February, for example, she wore a darling white and black minidress on The Tonight Show, and then she showed off her edgier side by going pants-free in a black, white and sparkly look at Paris Fashion Week.

Now, she’s been walking carpets with the cast and creatives of Immaculate – including writer Andrew Lobel, director Michael Mohan, producers Teddy Schwarzman, Michael Heimler, Jonathan Davino and Gaby Leibowitz, and her co-stars Benedetta Porcaroli and Simona Tabasco – in incredible looks that are perfect for this anticipated horror movie.

In Immaculate, Sweeney plays a nun who discovers something sinister in the convent she lives in in Italy. Her black-and-white habit could have inspired the black-and-white looks on the press tour, and I’m so here for it!

To see Sydney Sweeney in the movie she’s been rocking all these immaculate looks for, like this stunning flower top, you can catch Immaculate in theaters starting on March 22.