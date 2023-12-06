'I Was Able To Fuel My Dreams': The Sweet Way Kenny Chesney Helped Taylor Swift Early In Her Career After She Was Too Young To Tour With Him

Taylor Swift is without a doubt one of the most famous musical talents on the planet, to say the least. She’s sold out countless shows, earned numerous awards and more recently, headlined a box office-winning Eras Tour movie . Some may forget, however, that Swift came from relatively humble beginnings, launching her career as a fledgling performer in Nashville, Tennessee. The singer-songwriter worked hard to get to where she is today, but she did have some help along the way. One of the folks who apparently lent was Kenny Chesney, who helped Swift fuel her dreams in a sweet way after she was too young to tour with him.

The “Anti-Hero” is currently the recipient of a tremendous honor, as she was named Person of the Year by Time . As is customary with the title, she took part in a cover story, which tracks her professional and personal journeys. A particularly interesting anecdote the songstress shares involves the aforementioned Kenny Chesney, who she was meant to go on tour with when she was 17. While talking to the publication, Taylor Swift recalled just how elated she was to have the chance to travel across the country with Chesney:

This was going to change my career. I was so excited.

Most of us probably can’t even fathom what it would’ve been like to be in her position at that time, and it’d be an understatement to say that the opportunity would’ve been huge for her. It didn’t pan out the way she hoped, unfortunately. The Grammy winner went on to say that she received some bad news weeks after landing the gig. It came from her mom, who “was weeping” and had her head “in her hands as if there had been a family emergency.” Her mother explained that the tour was being sponsored by a beer company, which meant the young lady – who was a minor – couldn’t participate. The Amsterdam star recalled being “devastated” by the turn of events.

In a delightful turn of events though, Taylor Swift received a message from Kenny Chesney via his promoter months later during her 18th birthday. The card he sent her included a sweet note as well as a generous check:

I’m sorry that you couldn’t come on the tour, so I wanted to make it up to you. … It was for more money than I’d ever seen in my life. I was able to pay my band bonuses. I was able to pay for my tour buses. I was able to fuel my dreams.

More on Taylor Swift (Image credit: Lionsgate/YouTube) Taylor Swift And Blake Lively: A Timeline Of Their Friendship Over The Years

I’m sorry that you couldn’t come on the tour, so I wanted to make it up to you. … It was for more money than I’d ever seen in my life. I was able to pay my band bonuses. I was able to pay for my tour buses. I was able to fuel my dreams.

That was an incredibly kind gesture on the "There Goes My Life" singer’s part, and it sounds like the now-33-year old music star really appreciated it. The music industry seems to be a tough arena to navigate and has historically been somewhat cutthroat. So the fact that Kenny Chesney saw fit to provide support – especially to someone who was just starting out the business - speaks volumes.

Taylor Swift certainly has a lot to be thankful for these days. For much of this year, she’s embarked on the massive Eras Tour, which has included some surprise songs . The events have generated major buzz, various viral moments and some serious economic boosts. Swift has also been quite generous herself amid the proceedings, as the tour has been so lucrative that she even gave her truck drivers bonuses that reportedly added up to $5 million. In addition to her work, Swift can also be grateful for her newfound relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, who recently broke a major record and got kudos from his lady.

In short, life is sweet for the beloved singer right now, and she seems to be soaking it all in. It is, however, also wonderful to see that she hasn’t forgotten those who’ve helped her achieve her dreams. Kudos to Kenny Chesney for being the real MVP there.