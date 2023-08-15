Kevin Costner Had A Funny Reaction To Being Caught At Taylor Swift’s Eras Show

Over the course of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, a who’s who of celebrities have been seen at her shows, and many have posted about how much they enjoyed the three-and-a-half-hour concert she puts on. One person who wasn’t on my personal bingo card of celebs who might attend this tour was Kevin Costner . Now, adding to the surprises surrounding his attendance, the Yellowstone star has openly admitted that he’s a Swiftie in a funny way. And I have to say, I love that for him.

I know the Eras Tour altered my brain chemistry when I went, and it seems that Costner’s experience seeing Swift was similar. He took his daughter to the concert, and they had fantastic lower bowl seats, based on his IG post. We don’t know if he was a casual Swift fan beforehand or if his daughter forced him to listen to the “Cruel Summer” singer. However, now, I’m fairly certain he’ll likely be listening to Taylor Swift on his own time, without his daughter’s prompting after going to this concert. As he pointed out in his cute and funny Instagram story, he’s a Swiftie now:

(Image credit: Kevin Costner's Instagram)

As you can see, Costner’s IG story is made up of an Instagram post from the concert. While he admitted that he’s been turned into a Swiftie in the story post, his grid upload provided more reasoning as to why he’s now a fan of Taylor Swift, and it’s super sweet. In part of his caption he wrote:

I was absolutely blown away watching her art bring so many people together.

The Bodyguard star then went on to say he also loved watching Swift’s band perform. Overall, it seems like he had a fantastic time with his daughter watching Swift do what she does best, and he ended his post saying it was “an inspiring night.”

Personally, I really love this post and the fact that he took so many cute videos, and uploaded them with a sincere caption. Clearly, he was blown away by Swift’s show, and his enthusiasm is apparent.

A post shared by Kevin Costner & Modern West (@kevincostnermodernwest) A photo posted by on

You can really tell he fell in love with Swift’s band too, because the third slide of his post is the guitar solo in “Don’t Blame Me,” which truly is an epic moment in the show.

I got such a good laugh out of these heartwarming posts because it’s been highlighting just how many unexpected Swifties are out there, and how the Eras Tour is converting people into fans of Taylor Swift. Along with Costner, Jeff Goldblum also admitted he’s a Swiftie after attending the “Anti-Hero” singer’s show in Los Angeles. Overall, it's been sweet to see how many celebs took their kiddos to the Eras Tour. Like Costner, who wrote about going to the show with his daughter, Vanessa Lachey went with her kid , noting that it was “a night we will remember forever.” Based on the Dances with Wolves director's post, I think he'd concur with this sentiment.

The positive impact of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is remarkable. As she continues to tour around the world, I’m sure we’ll see more famous folks, like Kevin Costner, posting about how they’ve been turned into Swifties.