Jeff Goldblum’s The Latest A-Lister To Admit He’s A Swiftie, Because Taylor Swift, Uh, Finds A Way

The Eras Tour has shown us just how many celebrities are hard core Swifties. Mindy Kaling was living her best life at one of her LA shows, and Paul Rudd and Aaron Rodgers really lived it up while listening to the singer’s greatest hits. But who knew that Jeff Goldblum was gonna go all out for her SoFi stadium show? He may be used to looking up in awe and wonder at Steven Spielberg’s dinosaurs, but by his reaction to the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift had a similar effect on him.

While he is known for his quirky personality and iconic characters he’s played over the years, his emphatic love for Taylor Swift is adding a new layer to Goldblum. He attended one of her shows from the Eras Tour with his wife, and couldn’t say enough great things about “Cruel Summer” singer’s show and the electric energy in the room. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said:

I've never been to the SoFi Stadium, so you walk in there and there's 70,000 people, they're all going nuts. We were exchanging friendship bracelets with everybody!

It is a tradition at Taylor Swift concerts for fans to exchange friendship bracelets with references to her music and her different album eras. The practice comes from a line in one of her songs “You’re On Your Own Kid,” where Swift sings “make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it.” Goldblum shared some of the bracelets acquired by fans on his Instagram, and showed off is incredible Swiftie attire. You can see his post below:

Goldblum is a massive music fan, so his praise should not be taken lightly. He has released albums with The Midred Snitzer Orchestra, and also told ET that Swift was welcome to join him if she was so inclined. Swift has sung with celebs before, like Lisa Kudrow, who joined the Grammy winner on stage for a rendition of "Smelly Cat," during the 1989 Stadium Tour. Maybe it will soon be Goldblum’s turn to take the stage. Swift is also directing a movie down the road, and I could totally see The Fly actor being involved in some way.

For Goldblum to be impressed by a spectacle is also no small feat. The actor has been a part of some of the biggest blockbusters of all time and is no stranger to massive set pieces in movies like Thor: Ragnarok and Independence Day. He even got to be on the soundstage when a giant robotic T-Rex attacked the theme park jeep in Jurassic Park, which became one of the most iconic scenes of all time. The Asteroid City actor being wowed definitely says something about the Midnights singer’s show, and why people are showing up to watch the pop princess play her greatest hits.

Taylor Swift is set to embark on the international leg of the Eras Tour, so get tickets to see her show if you can. Fans who may have missed her historic run in the US can get a glimpse of her performer capabilities by streaming the 2018 concert film, Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour with a Netflix subscription. You can also see Jeff Goldblum giving a legendary performance of his own in Jurassic Park, which is streaming now for Amazon Prime Video subscribers.