Amid Divorce, Kevin Costner Hit Up A Taylor Swift Concert And Was Seen Grinning During A Key Song

Kevin Costner is in the midst of a messy divorce with a career pivot on the way with the upcoming end of the incredibly popular Taylor Sheridan series, Yellowstone. Despite headlines revealing details about his separation from his former partner Christine Baumgartner, he took the time to take his daughter to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. The actor was seen grinning during one of Swift’s songs, and it's an interesting one.

While many celebrities have been seen along the Eras tour – including Emma Stone, Paul Rudd, and Selena Gomez – her LA shows seem to be attracting the most famous faces. Kevin Costner was one of these faces as he was seen at Swift’s show on Monday in the luxury suite at SoFi stadium. While the Midnights artist is known for her relatable lyrics and wide-reaching songs, Costner seemed to be enjoying one song in particular. According to TMZ, the Oscar winner was smiling during “We Are Never Getting Back Together,” one of her most notable breakup anthems.

Whether or not Costner was connecting with the lyrics is unclear. He could have been smiling for a variety of reasons, like taking in the excitement and the infectious energy that Swift carries with her during her shows. He also could just be happy to be spending time with his daughter. Or perhaps the Yellowstone actor was taking the lyrics to heart and reflecting on his own life and breakup. According to the TMZ podcast, Costner wasn’t paying as much attention to “Love Story,” so some songs could be more relatable for him right now than others.

Baumgarter filed for divorce from the Dances with Wolves actor back in May, which started a highly publicized legal battle between the former couple. Baumgartner was staying in Costner’s house but was asked to leave because her exiting the property was a stipulation in their prenuptial agreement. Even though she moved out, they still have been duking it out in court, disputing over issues regarding child support and alimony.

The divorce continues to be rocky, but quality time with their children seems to still be prioritized if this daddy/daughter outing is any indication. While it may be a while before their uncoupling is finalized, it looks like he is still finding ways to incorporate family time. The Bodyguard star is going through a lot of life changes, and maybe his Yellowstone exit means more time spent with his children. They say time heals all wounds, but sometimes, so does Taylor Swift.

You can revisit Kevin Costner's Golden Globe-winning performance on Yellowstone.