Kevin Costner Seemed To Have Worked Out Some Divorce Details, But Now His Ex's Lawyers Have A Brand New Filing

As Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s divorce continues, their prenuptial agreement continues to be a tentpole issue as the actor’s ex-wife and her legal team have a new filing that goes back to said agreement. This comes after the director seemed to have worked out some divorce details. However, there’s still likely a long way to go before an agreement is made, partly due to a new filing on Baumgartner's part.

After Kevin Costner requested that Christine Baumgartner pay almost $100,000 of his legal fees, her legal team fired back, calling the request “unreasonable.” New court documents obtained by People showed that she's asked for the Yellowstone star’s request to be denied. It’s noted that her ex-husband made this request based on their prenup, which states that if one of them gets legal counsel to “enforce or prevent a breach” of the agreement, the “prevailing party” is “entitled" to a reimbursement from the other party.

Read More About The Ongoing Divorce (Image credit: Paramount Network) Kevin Costner's Lawyers Explained One Sign He Feels Pointed To His Wife Leaving Him Before She Filed For Divorce

This comes after the turbulent situation surrounding Baumgartner's reported refusal to move out of their Santa Barbara home. While their prenup stated that once the divorce papers were filed she’d have 30 days to move, she claimed she wouldn’t leave until Costner agreed to “various financial demands.”

Up to this point, the actor had seen a few victories in court, including a ruling in his favor stating that Baumgartner would need to vacate their house by July 31 . In addition to that decision, it was ruled that his ex-wife needs his consent to move various items as she relocates .

Now, a trial is set for November, and it will address the validity of the former couple's premarital agreement. However, Kevin Costner has asked Christine Baumgarner to pay him almost $100,000 because he claimed it cost him a lot in legal fees to get her to move out of the Santa Barbara residence. Her legal team is fighting this claim with the new filing, which stated:

Instead of waiting just a few months until the scheduled November trial, which will resolve what portions of the Premarital Agreement (‘PMA’) are enforceable, Kevin chose to bring this separate, premature [request for order].

They went on to say this request from Kevin Costner and his team is “extraordinary,” “excessive” and “not properly documented.” Christine Baumgartner’s legal representation also claimed that she's “negotiated in good faith and was willing to move out with reasonable child support in place” for their three teenage children, Grace, 13, Hayes, 14 and Cayden, 16.