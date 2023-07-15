Latest Ruling In Kevin Costner's Divorce Battle Limits What Ex-Wife Can Take From Home Without Yellowstone Star's Agreement

The messy divorce proceedings between Kevin Costner and future ex-wife Christine Baumgartner just became even more complicated, shortly after she claimed that he could have continued on Yellowstone . The latest in the legal battle ruled in favor of the longtime Yellowstone star, as a judge determined that Baumgartner requires Costner’s consent to remove certain items from the family home as she moves out.

According to court documents (via People ), California Superior Court Judge Thomas Anderle ruled in Kevin Costner’s favor in the conflict over what Christine Baumgartner could remove from what had been their home as a married couple in Santa Barbara, CA. The order signed by the judge states that Baumgartner “shall be permitted to remove her toiletries, clothing, handbags and jewelry,” but cannot take “any other items of property including, but not limited to, furniture, furnishings, appliances, and artwork.”

The ruling came just one day after Costner’s lawyers requested that the court prevent Baumgartner from taking his “separate property” from the Santa Barbara home and “insure an orderly process for the removal of her separate property (if any).” The issue is tied to the actor’s claim that there is no “community property” between the two due to a premarital agreement prior to their 2004 nuptials. The terms of the prenup also stated that she would move out of the house within thirty days of filing for divorce , which happened on May 1. She stayed past the deadline, citing that she was unable to move out before a child support agreement was worked out .

The July 13 filing happened after the legal team representing Kevin Costner stated that they requested an itemized list of the items that she intended to take when she vacated the house, which his lawyers describe as “hopelessly vague and ambiguous.” Examples given are Baumgartner reportedly claiming “plates and bowls/silverware” and “family heirlooms and/or gifts to her” without naming any specific items to clarify whether they truly belong to her alone.

The filing claims that she intended to take items that were her husband’s sole property, including furniture, artwork, and gym equipment, and alleges that she “refuses to sign a Stipulation that she will not do so unless and until there is a written agreement between the parties.”

Baumgartner’s legal team responded later on July 13 with a claim that she had “identified all of the items she plans to remove from the home via photos and written descriptions,” and took further issue with Costner’s claim that there is no community property shared between them.

According to her lawyers, there are items that are “presumptively community property” because they were “acquired during marriage.” Their response further stated that Costner’s objection to the idea of Baumgartner taking dishes was “quite trivial given his 2022 income of about $24,000,000 and claimed net worth of about $200,000,000,” with the added note that they believe his net worth is higher . Many details and claims about the family’s finances have been reported over the course of the divorce proceedings, including about extravagant spending .

The judge ruling in Kevin Costner’s favor regarding what Christine Baumgartner could remove from the Santa Barbara home they had shared is a win for the actor, but the divorce proceedings are far from over, and it remains to be seen how complicated (and costly) they will be by the end.