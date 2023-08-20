Kevin Costner Traded Yellowstone For Draft Day Vibes When Visiting The Dallas Cowboys Training Camp, And You Know Fans Had Jokes
In another reality where everything worked out in the most ideal way, Yellowstone’s fifth season would have been wrapping up just as the NFL preseason was kicking off, with more eps on the horizon. None of that is the case, but those worlds did collide a little by way of Kevin Costner taking a visit to the training camp for the most on-brand NFL team: the Dallas Cowboys. (I guess if there were a team called the Dancers With Wolves, that would take it.) It was more Draft Day than Dutton, and you know fans had thoughts and jokes to share.
The Dallas Cowboys’ official Instagram page shared a sharp shot of Kevin Costner walking along the practice field’s sidelines along with his son. The Oscar winner could have been set up for a movie still, dressed in a white button-up and khakis, with something else tied around his waist. A clipboard would have cemented the look, as seen below.
Even if he wasn’t exactly a big ball of smiles in the pic itself, Costner appears to have had a good time, as he shared the pic on his own Instagram page, along with the following caption:
The two posts’ comment sections were filled with all manner of comments from fans. Many of them, particularly on the actor’s pic, were supportive of him spending time with his son amidst Costner’s ongoing divorce from Christine Baumgartner, with some bringing up the recent Taylor Swift concert that he went to with his daughters. Not to mention a healthy amount of people commenting on the apple not falling far from the tree by way of genetics.
And then sprinkled heavily among the comments were some Draft Day-related replies, some in reference to Chadwick Boseman’s character, and somebody even flipped up the sports and brought up Costner’s 2015 cross-country racing drama McFarland, USA. Check out some of the better movie-related quips below.
- Why is the browns gm at Dallas camp??? As long as he gets us Vontae Mack I won’t be mad! - @joyner21
- Vontae Mack was the best draft pick he ever made. - @randy_d34
- Sonny Weaver, Jr. looking for a few players he can acquire. - @superstorm5150
- Kevin is a better GM than Jerry!! - @shazamchad06
- Coach White from MCFARLAND?!?!?!?!?! - @_yungstepback
- Like it’s it suppose to take over 25 years till they come. Meaning Super Bowl trophies 🏆 F word - @actsofjoy
- Yo what if he’s there cause he’s gonna play Tom Landry in a movie 😏 - @iansb619
That last comment about Kevin Costner playing Tom Landry in a movie wasn't the only reference to the Dallas Cowboys coaching legend who led the team through nearly 30 seasons, with 20 consecutive winning records, and two Super Bowl victories. The father-son trip probably isn't related, but nobody would be made if it was.
Of course, Costner does still need to wrap up the fifth and final season of Yellowstone whenever the WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike are resolved. And you can bet that some of the commenters were quick to bring that up, among other Dutton-related comments.
- Mr Dutton taking this cowboy thing seriously I see - @litolos89
- Even John dutton loves the cowboys - @br_monte10
- You know where else you’d have a ball? Finishing Yellowstone 😠 - @nicola.paerg
- Just finishing filming Yellowstone already lol - @justintx88
- Hopefully no one’s gettin a ride to the train station 😮 - @melissacuellarscott
And then I would be remiss not to bring up some of the more amusing comments and roasts that weren't 100% connected to either Draft Day or Yellowstone. (Sorry not sorry, Jason Garrett.)
- Is that the dude from “Waterworld”? - @sloopvicb
- Thought this was Jason Garrett - @_wlmike
- Scared me I thought @jasongarrettoficial was back 😝 - @da2kool1
- I read fast and thought it was 'cowboy camp' - like a place to go to learn cowboy skills. I got super excited and wanted to go! Then I realized I missed the s and it was about football. 🤣😭😭😭 @tabcat03
- Only the Cos would get invited to the Cowboys camp . Cos you’re Americas Most beloved Cowboy - @debmc1973
- Noooooooo- not a cowboys fan 😢 - sugarplum4402
- Oh honey, honey…this old southern girl is gonna need you to put the brown/blackish w/gray back in your hair!! I’m afraid you might be lookin’ a little Nick Saban-ish…football coach for Alabama!!! All kidding aside, it’s great that you are spending time with your kids individually!!! All kids need that these days!!! ❤️ - @lpmack1961
With no telling when Yellowstone will be back on Paramount Network proper, fans can check out its linear TV debut when it hits CBS' Fall TV schedule, starting on Sunday, September 17. And check out our 2023 TV premiere rundown to see what else is popping up in primetime soon.
