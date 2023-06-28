How Much Is Kevin Costner Worth Thanks To Yellowstone And Other Projects? Thanks To His Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife, We Have An Idea

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner is currently going through a divorce with Christine Baumgartner after 18 years of marriage. News of the split came at the top of May when the model and designer filed the papers , which reportedly left Costner “very surprised.” As the couple continues to work out the divorce details, including Baumgartner reportedly asking for $248K a month in child support, Costner’s net worth has reportedly been disclosed.

Kevin Costner has been in the industry for over 40 years, and he continues to be at the forefront of projects, including upcoming Yellowstone episodes and his in-production Horizon movies. Per court documents his ex has recently filed (according to Yahoo ), the actor is reportedly worth at least $400 million.

That is reportedly comparable to the net worths of Jennifer Lopez and Jackie Chan, both of who are on the mid to high end of actor’s earnings, per Cosmopolitan . Costner notably won Best Director and Best Picture for Dances With Wolves in 1991, and he has recently been playing the Dutton family patriarch on the wildly popular series Yellowstone. Plus, he has over 60 other acting, directing and producing credits to his name.

The financial information was disclosed as Baumgartner has decided to challenge the terms of the couple’s prenuptial agreement from 2004 which gave her a $1 million-plus payout. The prenup was put into place by Costner who had to give his previous ex-wife Cindy Silva an $80 million payout which the actor previously shared led him to be without a home. The $80 million payout became one of the most expensive Hollywood divorces at the time and remains as such.

In the case of Christine Baumgartner, she is fighting their prenup, sharing in court documents that she has “no personal income.” It also details that when she filed for divorce, he deposited the $1 million they agreed to into her account so she could move out of his properties. Baumgartner is apparently refusing to accept the money for now so she can challenge the prenup and perhaps receive a larger payout.

Baumgartner is asking for $248K a month in child support in order to maintain the lavish lifestyle of their three children, Grace, 13, Hayes, 14, and 16-year-old Cayden. She’s asking the actor to pay for all of their private school tuition. Last week, she also submitted court documents that alleged that Costner makes $19.5 million a year and revealed extravagant spending including over $34K in golf and club dues, $21K in spa services, $12K for a personal trainer in 2022 alone.

Baumgartner also claimed that Kevin Costner broke the news of their split to their three kids without her during a 10-minute Zoom meeting after she had specifically asked that the both of them tell their children together in person. This along with the new information about his income is adding up to be what seems like a heated divorce.

As Costner’s divorce continues to develop, we’ll update you here on CinemaBlend.