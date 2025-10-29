Wes Bentley Lands First Role Since Yellowstone, And He's Jumping From Taylor Sheridan To A Ryan Murphy Show

It’s been almost a year since the final episodes of Yellowstone aired, and now we’re waiting to see the Duttons played by Luke Grimes and Kelly Reilly return in upcoming spinoffs. However, considering Jamie Dutton’s fate , Wes Bentley won’t be returning to this universe (as far as we know). He has booked his first job since the modern Western came to a close, though, and he’s jumping from the world of Taylor Sheridan to the world of fellow mega-producer Ryan Murphy.

While there are many upcoming Yellowstone shows in the works, including spinoffs about Kayce and Beth , Jamie – here’s your spoiler warning if you aren’t caught up – can’t really get one of those, because he died. So, while it's possible he could come back in a flashback or something, I’m not expecting Wes Bentley to show up in a Taylor Sheridan show anytime soon. Thankfully, though, he will be back on our screens at some point, because his next project will be with another TV giant.

Since Yellowstone’s series finale, Wes Bentley hasn’t released anything; however, Variety reported that his next project will be the FX series The Shards.

This new project is a book-to-screen adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ novel of the same name. The story follows a group of teens in 1980s Los Angeles during a time when a serial killer is on the loose and targeting young people. It sounds like a twisty, mind-boggling and thrilling ride, as the book’s synopsis reads in part:

Seventeen-year-old Bret is a senior at the exclusive Buckley prep school when a new student arrives with a mysterious past. Robert Mallory is bright, handsome, charismatic, and shielding a secret from Bret and his friends even as he becomes a part of their tightly knit circle. Bret’s obsession with Mallory is equaled only by his increasingly unsettling preoccupation with the Trawler, a serial killer on the loose who seems to be drawing ever closer to Bret and his friends, taunting them—and Bret in particular—with grotesque threats and horrific, sharply local acts of violence.

It’s already been announced that this show will also star Kaia Gerber, Igby Rigney, who will play Bret, Homer Gere (Robert), Hayes Warner (Debbie) and Graham Campbell (Thom). According to sources who spoke to the outlet, Bentley will play Terry. He’s the father of Debbie, who, as previously mentioned, will be played by Hayes Warner.

All around, this sounds like a wild ride, and I’m excited to see the role Bentley plays in it. That’s partly because I loved his performance as the tortured brother Jamie in Yellowstone (which you can stream with a Peacock subscription ), and also because he has quite the history with Ryan Murphy.

Before starring in Yellowstone, the show that he’s arguably best known for now, Wes Bentley appeared in three seasons of American Horror Story, which you can stream with a Hulu subscription . He was in three episodes of Season 4, which was Freak Show, and then he was in all 12 episodes of Season 5, Hotel, and all ten episodes of Season 6, Roanoke. So, this actor is not unfamiliar with Ryan Murphy and his work.

However, on The Shards, Murphy will serve as an executive producer, and Max Winkler will direct and executive produce. On AHS, the super-producer also wrote and directed a few episodes, while also serving as the co-creator, showrunner and EP.

Now, I really can’t wait to see The Shards. As a Yellowstone fan, I’m looking forward to seeing what Wes Bentley does next, and the fact that this project comes from a book written by the same man who wrote American Psycho and Less Than Zero makes me even more thrilled.

At the moment, sadly, this new FX show does not have a premiere date. However, we’ll keep you updated as we learn more, and in the meantime, you can always go back and rewatch Yellowstone as well as Wes Bentley’s stint on Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story.