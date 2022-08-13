Why Britney Spears’ Ex Kevin Federline Allegedly Agreed To Bombshell Interview About The Singer

Britney Spears has been released from her conservatorship, allowing her to get married again, but the drama isn’t quite over for her yet. As of late, the singer has been involved in a spat with former husband Kevin Federline. It was recently revealed that Federline participated in a bombshell interview, during which he reportedly discussed his former wife in great detail. He also claimed that their two teenage sons had no interest in seeing Spears, even though they love her. Now, a new report has provided an alleged reason for why Federline decided to do the interview.

Kevin Federline spoke with Daily Mail about his relationship with Britney Spears, and clips from the chat have since found their way online. Spears has been in the news quite frequently as of late for a number of reasons, so some may be of the thinking that Federline is looking to cash in on the publicity. However, a source tells Page Six that the former backup dancer’s decision wasn’t spurred by clout but by concern. Allegedly, Federline and the sons he shares with Spears, 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James, are worried about her:

Kevin did the interview because he and the boys are upset. They worry that everyone is completely ignoring the fact that Britney is [battling mental issues], which is not a secret.

Things have definitely been dicey between the former spouses lately. This past week, the two were engaged in a social media battle of sorts, during which Britney Spears posted a lengthy message about the problems she’s had with her kids. She also accused her former lover of having marijuana in reach of their underage children. Kevin Federline responded by sharing multiple videos of different conversations that seemed to show the “Oops!... I Did It Again” singer arguing with her sons. Eventually, after much media coverage, both Federline and Spears changed course and deleted their respective posts.

The starlet’s new husband, Sam Asghari, also took issue with K-Fed . After it was revealed that he’d done the interview, Asghari slammed him, saying that the Playing with Fire creator “hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.” Also, the Grammy winner reportedly isn’t buying her ex-husband’s alleged reason for participating in the interview. A Page Six source for her camp claimed that assertions that her ex agreed to the chat out of concern are “pathetic and inexcusable.”

Kevin Federline had been relatively quiet when it came to his ex-wife’s current status up to this point. However, through his lawyer, Federline spoke out near the end of his ex’s conservatorship . His attorney suggested that should the conservatorship be abolished, he had no problem with the performer seeing their kids “as long as the boys are properly supervised and safe.” There was some other drama earlier this year after the “...Baby One More Time” singer commented on Federline allegedly not wanting to see her while she was pregnant . His lawyer later shot down that claim, calling it “completely the opposite of what's true.”