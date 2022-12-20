After Abuse Allegations, Britney Spears’ Dad And Ex Kevin Federline Are Apparently Speaking Again And Working On A Project Together
An interesting development.
It’s been a little over a year since Britney Spears was released from the conservatorship her father Jamie Spears had held over her since 2008. While much of the time has been spent rediscovering her freedom, the former pop star has remained embroiled in feuds with her parents, sister and ex-husband Kevin Federline. Federline’s own relationship with his former father-in-law hasn’t been an easy one, after an alleged altercation in 2019 with Jamie led to a multi-year restraining order. However, the two must have put the past behind them, because they are apparently working together on a new project.
Jamie Spears has reportedly not seen his two grandsons, who Britney Spears shares with Kevin Federline, for three years, since a domestic violence restraining order was filed in 2019 after an incident between the grandfather and then-13-year-old Sean Preston. However, Daphne Barak of The Daily Mail reports that Britney’s father and ex-husband are now collaborating on a book about fatherhood, with K-Fed allegedly planning to document his experience in regards to the “turmoil” the family has experienced. Barak reported:
Jamie Spears has apparently not seen grandsons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, since the 2019 incident, in which the grandfather allegedly became angry when the teenager locked himself in a room. Spears reportedly broke down the door, and People reported at the time that, “There was physical contact that made Sean scared and upset.”
In the early years of the conservatorship, however, Jamie Spears told The Daily Mail that it was he and Kevin Federline who made decisions for the two boys, saying:
Britney Spears’ father also spoke out about the controversial 13-year conservatorship he held over his daughter. Jamie Spears defended his actions, saying that he doesn’t know if she’d be alive if not for his involvement, and that most people “don’t have a clue” what the truth is.
The “Oops…I Did It Again” singer, however, gave a powerful statement in 2021 about what she apparently endured under her father’s control, saying it was similar to sex trafficking. She said that along with not being allowed to drive a car or drink a glass of wine, she was forced to work seven days a week and was not allowed to get married or have her IUD removed.
News of Jamie Spears teaming up with Kevin Federline for a book about fatherhood is definitely interesting, especially given K-Fed’s drama with Britney Spears in the past few months regarding their boys. We’ll have to see what comes from this partnership, and in the meantime, be sure to check out our 2023 TV Schedule to see what shows are premiering in the new year.
