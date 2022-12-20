After Abuse Allegations, Britney Spears’ Dad And Ex Kevin Federline Are Apparently Speaking Again And Working On A Project Together

It’s been a little over a year since Britney Spears was released from the conservatorship her father Jamie Spears had held over her since 2008. While much of the time has been spent rediscovering her freedom , the former pop star has remained embroiled in feuds with her parents, sister and ex-husband Kevin Federline. Federline’s own relationship with his former father-in-law hasn’t been an easy one, after an alleged altercation in 2019 with Jamie led to a multi-year restraining order. However, the two must have put the past behind them, because they are apparently working together on a new project.

Jamie Spears has reportedly not seen his two grandsons, who Britney Spears shares with Kevin Federline , for three years, since a domestic violence restraining order was filed in 2019 after an incident between the grandfather and then-13-year-old Sean Preston. However, Daphne Barak of The Daily Mail reports that Britney’s father and ex-husband are now collaborating on a book about fatherhood, with K-Fed allegedly planning to document his experience in regards to the “turmoil” the family has experienced. Barak reported:

Jamie and Kevin are now speaking to each other once again. Indeed, Jamie has agreed to talk because he wants to help Kevin, who is writing a book on his experience of fatherhood amid such turmoil.

Jamie Spears has apparently not seen grandsons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, since the 2019 incident, in which the grandfather allegedly became angry when the teenager locked himself in a room. Spears reportedly broke down the door, and People reported at the time that, “There was physical contact that made Sean scared and upset.”

In the early years of the conservatorship, however, Jamie Spears told The Daily Mail that it was he and Kevin Federline who made decisions for the two boys, saying:

My relationship with Kevin gave them a sense of peace, and of protection. Kevin will tell you this too – it was us who raised the kids. I just did what I was supposed to do, or felt like I needed to do. I didn't make any decisions on my own – the team of people were me and my associate, and Kevin. We could all take the kids to the doctor, and to school.

Britney Spears’ father also spoke out about the controversial 13-year conservatorship he held over his daughter. Jamie Spears defended his actions , saying that he doesn’t know if she’d be alive if not for his involvement, and that most people “don’t have a clue” what the truth is.

The “Oops…I Did It Again” singer, however, gave a powerful statement in 2021 about what she apparently endured under her father’s control, saying it was similar to sex trafficking . She said that along with not being allowed to drive a car or drink a glass of wine , she was forced to work seven days a week and was not allowed to get married or have her IUD removed.