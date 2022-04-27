Kim Kardashian’s Blac Chyna Lawsuit Testimony Includes Texts Threatening To Shut KUWTK Down

The Kardashian-Jenner family currently finds itself in the midst of a defamation lawsuit involving Blac Chyna , who is suing members of the clan for over $100 million. The former model alleges that the famous brood complained about her to E! executives in 2016 and caused the cancellation of Rob & Chyna . As the trial has moved forward , there have been some interesting turns, especially as more members of the family say their piece. Kim Kardashian is one of the latest to do so, and her testimony apparently involved texts threatening to shut down production on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian testified this past Tuesday in a Los Angeles courtroom. While being examined, the 41-year-old businesswoman and reality TV star was shown a series of text messages with her name attached, which were allegedly sent between late 2016 and early 2017, per the AP . The texts seemed to indicate that Karashian was displeased with Rob Kardashian’s then-fiancée returning to film Keeping Up with the Kardashians after she allegedly abused him.

According to the news outlet, the SKIMS founder mostly stated that she did not remember sending said texts, yet she did not question their authenticity. She also responded to a particularly lengthy exchange involving a producer from the Bunim Murray production company, which oversaw both KUWTK and Rob & Chyna. It was in this message that the starlet allegedly said that she and her family “need to take a break from filming,” so that they could assess the situation with Blac Chyna. She reportedly added that, “[Chyna] is not going to be on our show” and that if she were to be included, E! was “going to lose the Kardashians and Jenners.”

Kim Kardashian noted that “this definitely sounds like something I would say.” She also further spoke to the assumption that she did not want the Love & Hip-Hop alum to continue to making appearances on her family’s former flagship television show:

I will not go into a toxic work environment. On my own show, I have the power to do that.

During her testimony, the media personality was also presented with additional texts in the same exchange. They detailed other alleged demands regarding Blac Chyna not filming on “her” show (seemingly referring to Rob & Chyna). However, Kim Kardashian asserted that this was the result of a technological snafu:

This is clearly voice dictated, as is everything I text that’s so long, and it’s sometimes rendering ‘our’ as ‘her.’ I would never refer to her show as ‘her’ show, I would say ‘Rob’s show’ since it’s a spin-off of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians.’

Ahead of the social media maven’s testimony, Kris Jenner took to the stand to give her account of events. Like Kim, she claimed that the family had no power to get the TV spinoff cancelled. She also testified that Blac Chyna threatened Kylie Jenner as well as her daughter’s then-boyfriend, Tyga, who also shares a child with Chyna. Kris stated that Kylie was “dragged into” the situation due to her relationship with the rapper.