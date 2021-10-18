After Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Got Engaged, Her Sisters Outed Her Huge Rock

In what is probably the most inevitable news of the last year, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged. The two lovebirds have been engaging in public PDA for months and have been seemingly smitten with one another. The whirlwind romance has now culminated in an engagement, and it’s one that Kourtney Kardashian shared herself. What she didn’t share was the huge bling Travis Barker gave her. The good news? Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are here to assist with that.

If somehow you managed to miss yesterday’s engagement news, Kourtney Kardashian shared a picture of the proposal on Instagram and captioned it “forever.” Travis Barker, to his credit, also followed up in the comments with the infinity symbol. Take a look at the romantic-looking proposal setup below.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) A photo posted by on

Kourtney Kardashian’s sisters were immediately really supportive of the relationship update, with Kim and Khloe immediately sending emojis, including hearts and diamond rings, in the comments. Kourtney’s brand Poosh event sent congratulations. However, there was more to come. A look at the ring, in fact.

Thank goodness for Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, honestly. While Kourtney was content to share the view of her proposal, her Keeping up with the Kardashians sibs went a step further. Both took to their Instagram Stories to share a view of Kourtney Kardashian’s huge rock. It’s a smart move, because it make Kourtney look humble and like she’s not throwing that gigantic diamond in her fans’ faces, but also we still get the opportunity to see her huge rock.

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian)

Too tiny? Both Kim and Kylie gave us a closer angle, as well. (Kylie's was a little more out of focus so we went with Kim's.)

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian)

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian first started seeing one another in the early part of 2021 (he was dropping emojis on her Instagram as early as January). Early dates had them teaming up with other exciting new couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly and heading to Disneyland. By July, rumors were swirling that the couple may have already gotten married. Obviously, they ultimately did not take things quite that fast, but they have gotten engaged after less than a year together.

Both Barker and Kardashian are in their forties and have had significant relationships prior, with Kourtney Kardashian previously being married to and having kids with her Keeping up with the Kardashians co-star Scott Disick. Travis Barker was also previously married to Shanna Moakler. They have two kids together and share a stepdaughter; Moakler has been publicly displeased with the Kourtney Kardashian development in the months since they've gotten together. But hopefully, only positivity lies ahead for the couple.