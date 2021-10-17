Studio 8H Hosted Another Kardashian This Weekend, As Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Got In Some SNL PDA

You know that scene in the Santa Claus where the police are interrogating Scott Calvin and they say, “Name?” And then he says, “Kris Kringle.” Or name? Poposchizo! Well, it would seem if we say, PDA? The answer is Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on a beach. Or PDA? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at Disneyland. Now, SNL’s Studio 8H can add itself to the long list of the couple’s multitude of makeout spots just after another (less PDA-friendly) Kardashian was hosted.

Before some fans or Debra Messing get antsy, Kourtney Kardashian did not actually host Saturday Night Live this weekend. (That would be considered overkill after Kim Kardashian’s much-discussed turn as host last week.) But she was indeed “live in New York” at Studio 8H. She accompanied her boyfriend, who was drumming for Young Thug’s set as the official musical guest last night. And true to form, there was some serious PDA going on between the two lovers. See the behind the scenes pics from the night here:

Just last weekend, Kim Kardashian hosted SNL and in fact made fun of her older sister’s incessant macking quite a bit. In one skit called “The People's Kourt,” Kim portrayed Kourtney and Mikey Day gave us a Travis Barker for the ages – and there was a ghastly amount of tongue and nuzzling. (I was also shocked to see Kim give Pete Davidson a smooch...)

After sister's impersonations, Kourtney Kardashian had a supportive reaction on her Instagram. She wrote (via Us Weekly), “This is everything!” and that Kim “killed SNL.” And judging by these new pics coming from Studio 8H’s back rooms, it would seem as though Kardashian and her boyfriend don't really care about their affection being roasted on the sketch comedy show. In fact, they might just be encouraging it somewhat.

While everyone else seems to be having a little fun at the couple's expense, one person is apparently not happy at all with the now-infamous butt-grabbing PDA: Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians wingman was called out for allegedly criticizing the mother of his three kids for being, well, public with her PDA. Reportedly, the awkward situation even led Disick’s girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, to break up with him at the time. No worries though, as he is evidently ready to date again anyway.

Scott Disick might be starting over from square one, but Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship only seems to be growing in strength. Rumors have been swirling that the two are even engaged or already married. However, Kardashian isn't seen wearing a wedding ring in the new SNL pics, or any of their pics together for that matter. Regardless, let's just let her live her best life.