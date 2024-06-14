‘I Was So Unhappy And So Stressed Out’: Kristin Cavallari Dropped An F-Bomb While Sharing The Insane Amount Of Weight She Lost Amidst Jay Cutler Problems

Kristin Cavallari has been a public figure since she was in high school, when MTV camera crews documented her and her friends’ lives for the reality show Laguna Beach (and later The Hills). As it tends to happen with many celebrities, Cavallari ended up having to endure a pretty public breakup, divorcing ex-NFL quarterback Jay Cutler in 2020. Looking back on that time, the TV personality discussed how the stress of their relationship affected her physical health, and she dropped an F-bomb as she recalled how much weight she lost.

On her podcast Let’s Be Honest , Kristin Cavallari addressed a fan’s comment that she looked very thin on her reality show Very Cavallari, which aired on E! from 2018 to 2020. She responded that those later years of her marriage — she and Jay Cutler were together for 10 years, married for seven — were very difficult for her, and she just happened to be living them in front of the reality show cameras. She revealed just how much she weighed, telling listeners:

I was very thin, so I’ll put it in perspective for you guys. I’m 5’3”. I currently weigh 114 pounds. Filming Very Cavallari, I got down to 102, and I was eating the same amount of food that I’m eating now.

The Hills star said the problem wasn’t that she wasn’t eating, but that she was in such an unhappy place. She even dropped an F-bomb as she recalled the toll all the stress took on her body. She continued:

The difference was I was so unhappy and so stressed out. I look back at photos from that time period and I am like, ‘Holy shit.’ I was rail fucking thin. I was skin and bones. I looked like shit. I think I look so much better now, and you guys, that was just stress. That was being in a really unhappy marriage, quite honestly.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s divorce was full of contention, with the fashion designer citing “inappropriate marital conduct” as the reason for the split, and there were rumors that the former quarterback had cheated on her with an ex-friend . Reports at the time alleged that Cutler often made Cavallari cry on the Very Cavallari set, and it’s therefore no surprise that she chose to quit the reality show when the breakup went down.

Today Kristin Cavallari says she’s walking around with a little more meat on her bones, and she seems much happier with the way she looks and feels. She said she’s incorporated heavy weights into her workouts, and she’s pretty consistent about lifting four to five times a week, with a little cardio sprinkled in.

She seems to be all about the body positivity, too, as she took part in last year’s black bikini trend with a stunning social media post that basically dared trolls to come at the mother of three .

It’s hard to hear about the hard times Kristin Cavallari’s been through and how the stress affected her, but thankfully the 37-year-old seems to be thriving now with her new boyfriend, 24-year-old TikToker Mark Estes.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors