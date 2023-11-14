Krysten Ritter Reunited With Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston, Bob Odenkirk And More, And There Are Pics

Happy endings for the characters of Breaking Bad were few and far between, but members of the cast recently reunited at an event that looks like a whole lot of fun. Bryan Cranston hosted a celebrity poker night to raise awareness (and money) for the Entertainment Community Fund, and two of his former Breaking Bad co-stars were on board for some Texas Hold'em. Krysten Ritter, whose character had one of the most tragic endings of the show, was all smiles in photos with her fellow former stars, along with other celebs who came out to play.

Fortunately, Krysten Ritter posted plenty of pics from the poker event, including one that showed she was playing against Tulsa King's Andrea Savage, The Vampire Diaries' and Star Trek's Paul Wesley, Academy Award-nominee Annette Bening, and Bryan Cranston himself. In her Instagram Story, she shared a photo of her and Cranston looking a lot chummier than their Breaking Bad characters would have been if they were in a room together:

(Image credit: Krysten Ritter/Instagram)

Honestly, my favorite part of Ritter's post might be that Bryan Cranston couldn't look any less like the terrifying Walter White, but she included the "I am the danger" emoticon of the star in the role that won him four Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Plus, Ritter looks considerably better than she did by the end of her time as Jane in Breaking Bad, although the Jane flashback in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie showed her in happier times with Jesse (Aaron Paul). Check out her post with Better Call Saul's leading man next!

(Image credit: Krysten Ritter/Instagram)

Krysten Ritter may not have reprised her role as Jane alongside Bob Odenkirk despite ranking as one of the Breaking Bad characters we wanted in Better Call Saul's final season, but it's nice to see that they crossed paths to pose for a pic at the poker event. The two actors' times on Breaking Bad didn't overlap by much, as Jane only appeared in eight episodes of Season 2 and one of Season 3, while Saul appear in just four episodes of Season 2 before appearing much more frequently in the remaining three seasons.

The actress had more pics to post than just side-by-side with the former Breaking Bad actors. Alongside Smallville's Michael Rosenbaum, she snapped a pic of Cranston while he was looking in a different direction:

(Image credit: Krysten Ritter/Instagram)

The actress didn't spend her whole night hanging out with former co-stars or sitting down at a poker table, however, as she was able to at the very least meet a sitcom icon: Jason Alexander of Seinfeld fame. Take a look, at her post complete with a little Instagram Story cameo from Alexander's George Costanza:

(Image credit: Krysten Ritter/Instagram)

Krysten Ritter didn't reveal how well she did (or didn't do) at the celebrity poker game, but it seems safe to say that she had a good time! Jesse Plemons was also present as another Breaking Bad alum, according to the Entertainment Community Fund announcement about the event, but Ritter did not share a photo with the actor who played Todd.

If Ritter's throwbacks to Breaking Bad have put you in the mood to revisit the series, you can find all five seasons streaming now with a Netflix subscription. All six seasons of Better Call Saul are also available, along with the El Camino movie that finished Jesse Pinkman's story and featured more than one cameo from characters who had already died.