La Brea Season 2: 6 Quick Things We Know About The NBC Series

With the amount of competition that networks like NBC have for viewers, it’s now rather rare for a new show to capture people’s attention in the immediate way that La Brea did when it debuted in September of 2021. The freshman sci-fi drama about the Lost -style survivors of a massive sinkhole event in Los Angeles, who soon find themselves having to figure out how to live in our own prehistoric world, became the number one new program among the 18-49 demographic, with the pilot reaching a whopping 19.8 million audience members by mid-November.

With views like that, you can bet that NBC renewed the series (which stars Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, and Chicago P.D. vet Jon Seda , among many others) promptly, so that fans would have a second season to look forward to after that shocking Season 1 ending left us with tons of major questions for La Brea Season 2 to answer . And, if you’re eager to know any and all details about the upcoming season, fear not, because we’re here to help!

La Brea Season 2 Is On The Fall 2022 Schedule

Even though La Brea was renewed just a few weeks into its first season, that didn’t completely guarantee that La Brea Season 2 would arrive as part of the 2022 TV schedule . Luckily, the bosses at NBC know a good thing when they have one, and have decided to take pity on all of us who’ve been wondering about those Season 1 cliffhangers for far too long already, as it was announced in mid-May 2022 that La Brea will return to its Tuesday timeslot at some point in the fall. On top of that, you’ll still be able to catch La Brea streaming on Peacock the next day if you happen to miss an episode!

The New Season Will Have 14 Episodes And Might Be Split Into Two Halves

La Brea Season 1 had 10 episodes, which did a great job of setting up the large number of characters, their conflicts, and the mysteries surrounding some of them (which we’ll get to more in a bit). But, while it was sometimes difficult to side with the sinkhole survivors as they tried to live long enough to get back to the modern day, it was also hard not to want to see more of their adventures.

Well, we now know that our prayers have been answered again, as The Sydney Morning Herald (the drama films in Australia) announced that La Brea Season 2 will have 14 episodes of sinkhole shenanigans for us to look forward to. However, a report from TVLine did note one potential drawback to the higher episode count, combined with the fall premiere: La Brea’s second season might be split into two halves. This would allow all of the visual effects for the first half of the season to be completed so that the show can hit its fall debut, with the break making it easier for the team to finish up the VFX for the second half before La Brea returns to NBC.

Two Of La Brea’s Season 1 Actors Are Now Series Regulars

The La Brea Season 1 finale saw Gavin, Izzy, and Ella make a giant leap of faith by heading into their own (relatively tiny) sinkhole to find the others back in 10,000 B.C., meaning that we’ll spend even more time in this primeval era. With that, Deadline reports that two of Season 1’s recurring guest stars, Michelle Vergara Moore and Tonantzin Carmelo have now been upped to series regulars.

Vergara Moore, in fact, is the actress who plays Ella, the artist who came to realize that the visions she’d been using as inspiration for her artwork are really childhood memories of her time in 10,000 B.C., and then went into the past with Gavin and Izzy to try and save her friend, Veronica. Carmelo, meanwhile, will return as the leader of the Fort village and Tongva tribe member, Paara, who’s begun to develop a relationship with sinkhole survivor Ty, which will cause some dilemmas for him in Season 2.

The Title For Season 2’s Premiere Is “Three Days Later”

As mentioned earlier, La Brea did, indeed, leave fans with a number of big, fat cliffhangers at the end of Season 1. Right now, we don’t know too much about the storylines for the second season, but we do know the title of the premiere. TVLine got a hold of the first page of the first script for La Brea Season 2 in early May 2022 and announced that the debut episode is titled “Three Days Later.” My guess is that the season will simply pick up the action three days after the events of that shocking finale.

La Brea Season 2 Will ‘Expand’ The Series

The first season of La Brea was concerned with the modern day and those who’d traveled to 10,000 B.C. (whether that trip was on purpose or not), but when discussing the finale and what they planned to do with Season 2, creator / executive producer / co-showrunner David Appelbaum noted to TV Insider that viewers would see more in the upcoming episodes:

We will be exploring new worlds and new time periods that we hadn’t seen in Season 1. One of the things we always want to do with the show is expand what it can be. So I think moving into new territory like that will be one of the exciting things [of Season 2].

Oh, boy! While Appelbaum’s reference to “new time periods” clearly means that La Brea will move beyond the giant-sloth past and the present day in its storytelling, who knows what “new worlds” could mean? Could the light that so many have traveled through to get to the very distant past and back to this day and age also head to some other planet and/or plane of existence? We’ll just have to wait and see!

We’ll Get Some Answers About Silas And Rebecca Aldridge In Season 2

Two of the characters who seem to hold a lot of the answers about what’s going on in La Brea seem to be Silas and Dr. Rebecca Aldridge. All we really know so far is that Aldridge is a scientist who led an expedition into one of the time-travel light sinkholes, and she claims that Silas (who we’ve only seen as a mysterious villager in 10,000 B.C.) is also a scientist.

During Appelbaum’s chat with TV Insider, he was able to confirm that Season 2 will give fans some more answers about both of these enigmatic characters. After confirming that Silas is, indeed, Isaiah/Gavin’s grandfather and a scientific colleague of Aldridge’s, he also said:

Silas is going to be an important part of Season 2…We’re going to learn more about Silas and his connection to Aldridge and Gavin…[Aldridge is] going to be another character who is important to the show and the mythology and these sinkholes and this building. There are a lot of things we’re going to learn about her as we get into Season 2.

I simply cannot wait to get more info on Silas and Aldridge (including exploring that futuristic-looking building she showed to Scott in the finale)! For that matter, you can count me in on seeing where this wild experience takes everyone involved in La Brea Season 2. Luckily, we don’t have much longer to wait!