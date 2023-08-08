LA Fire And Rescue Finale: Watch Father And Son Firefighter Duo Team Up For Tide Pod Medical Rescue In Exclusive Clip

LA Fire & Rescue will wrap in the 2023 TV schedule with a finale that teams Captain Dan Olivas with son and rookie firefighter Jeff Olivas out in the field, and an exclusive clip from the episode (seen above) shows the duo gearing up with the Station 16 crew to provide aid to a child. After seven full episodes of the docuseries from Dick Wolf's Wolf Entertainment, there can be little doubt that this crisis with a Tide Pod will get the full attention of some incredibly capable first responders.

The clip suggests that there's a lot to look forward to with the Olivas men working the same call, with the Captain explaining that the firefighters and paramedics at Station 16 are willing to teach the rookies and give them hands-on experience in the field. The clip even shows Jeff Olivas prepared to render aid, but following the suggestions of the other first responders with more experience. Time could well be of the essence, with a 1-year-old child who bit into a Tide Pod!

Fans will have to tune in to see how the full story unfolds, and the finale of LA Fire & Rescue will air on NBC on Wednesday, August 9. Called "Passing the Torch," the episode will see Jeff Olivas, who is still a probationary firefighter at this point, subbing in for a shift at Station 16. That means working with his dad as the longtime captain, and certainly sounds like a story fit for finale! The two shared scenes in earlier installments (available streaming via Peacock Premium subscription), but Jeff in action on calls with his dad like in the clip above will be new.

All signs point toward a finale filled with the kind of "next level heroism" that executive producer Rasha Drachkovitch explained to CinemaBlend would be central to LA Fire & Rescue as a fully unscripted series centered on these first responders who race straight into danger to save lives. The first seven episodes were certainly intense, complete with some lifeguard saves that were too dangerous for the LA Fire & Rescue crew, despite the measures taken to keep the crew safe in other "life and death" scenarios.

The docuseries has not only provided a powerful look into the Los Angeles County Fire Department, but delivered some real-life storylines that can hit home with fans of Dick Wolf's scripted series like Chicago Fire. EP Rasha Drachkovitch even shared how having Wolf as a partner was helpful in making the series happen, as it took two years to gain the access they needed. This was the first time that the LA County Fire Department granted filming access in nearly four decades.

Tune in to NBC on Wednesday, August 9 at 8 p.m. ET for the finale of LA Fire & Rescue, and revisit previous episodes streaming on Peacock. The network's fall TV lineup is missing its usual first responder action thanks to the three One Chicago shows being pushed back for the 2023-2024 TV season, and you won't want to miss seeing the end of LA Fire & Rescue!