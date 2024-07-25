Lacey Chabert Wore The Perfect Summer Dress In Support Of Her New Hallmark Project, And A Cute Floral Print Is Involved

July has been a busy month for Lacey Chabert. She announced a new Hallmark+ series, signed on for several upcoming Hallmark projects, and decided to lead the Netflix Christmas movie Hot Frosty opposite Dustin Milligan, Katy Mixon Greer and Craig Robinson. Beyond these major moves, she had time to attend this summer’s TCA event, where she rocked the sweetest retro-reminiscent floral print dress on the network's purple carpety. You can see her cool look, below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’ve been out of the loop, Lacey Chabert’s quite the fashionista. It’s not just the cute coats that have become a trademark (even though secretly a lot of these Hallmark movies film in the heat); she also sells her own line of clothing on HSN with tons of fun prints and cuts. Plus, she’s a great advocate of flattering dresses, and is often seen wearing some of the more fun fashion trends moms favor. The last couple of years I’ve seen her try some fun Hill House Home prints, for one example.

This time around, her sweet printed dress is from the designer brand Shoshanna, sold at places like Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus. Both still have the halter mini dress in stock, if you’d like to look as sweet as Ms. Chabert, though Neiman Marcus both has the distinction of being cheaper and having fewer sizes available. The brand even commented on a post about the looking, writing, “This dress was made for you!❤”

It really does look flattering on her. But what I like best is how accessible Chabert's test trends.

A lot of celebs tend to rock frocks from high-end, but incredibly costly designers like Chanel or Balenciaga and more. (See: Florence Pugh constantly in sheer Valentino as an example.) Meanwhile, Chabert’s sense of style can be pricey, but is much more approachable. And her HSN line is super affordable for any price point.

She’s like all of the other moms going on relatable Target runs and wearing outfits that make her feel good and stylish at the same time. They are also looks her fans could conceivably try on in stores and wear in the future. Given Chabert's curves, they work for a lot of shapes and body sizes too.

All in all, with Chabert being so busy filming over the next few months, particularly when it comes to holiday premieres hitting the 2024 TV schedule, I'm guessing she'll get the chance to style a few more fun carpet looks in different silhouettes. We'll be sure to share any that really catch our eye, and I have a good feeling there will be some that might catch yours too.