Hallmark’s Lacey Chabert Is Having An Insane Summer Between Wrapping A Christmas Movie And Hyping Her 10th Reunion With Another Popular Co-Star

As any adult knows, summers just aren’t the same when you grow up. Sure, you might take a week or two off, but you still gotta bring in those dollars for the three warmest months of the year, and it appears that no one understands that better than Hallmark star and Mean Girls legend Lacey Chabert. She’s having an insane summer right now, between wrapping a Christmas movie, hyping her 10th reunion with another co-star, and working on other projects.

What Has Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert Been Working On This Summer?

We’ve all been working this summer, but the star of over 30 Hallmark movies, Lacey Chabert, seems to have taken that to new heights this year. It was on Instagram back in April that the Party of Five favorite let fans in on the fact that she was going to share her first ever upcoming Hallmark movie with another of the network’s popular actors, Kristoffer Polaha. The duo have now filmed The Christmas Quest, which will (of course) debut as part of this year’s Countdown to Christmas lineup on the 2024 TV schedule .

The holiday rom-com will see the duo, who portray an ex-wife and husband, join forces to search for treasure. About the film, Chabert told First for Women :

It’s an adventure, so it’s a different type of Christmas movie than I’ve ever done before. We got to be in Iceland and film in ice caves, waterfalls and ice glaciers. I love this movie so much, and Kristoffer is wonderful.

This marks her 15th Christmas film for the ultra popular channel, and while the movie will serve as her first outing with Polaha as her leading man, he did appear briefly in her 2022 Hallmark hit Haul Out the Holly. Chabert has partnered with many of the most recognizable faces known to Hallmark viewers over the years, and she also recently reunited with another one for their 10th film there together.

In June we found out that she and Brennan Elliot came back together to film His & Hers, which is set to air during the annual Fall Into Love programming event. This outing will see the Crossword Mysteries and All of My Heart co-stars play married attorneys who end up on opposite sides of the chaotic divorce case of two reality stars, which causes some trouble for the couple at home. As you might imagine, she enjoyed reuniting with Elliot, and said:

It was so wonderful to reunite with Brennan. He’s a dear friend and it’s great to go to work with a friend, especially when you’re playing a married couple. Sometimes, you’re meeting your co-star for the first time on set and you have to create this comfort, but with Brennan, that trust is already there.

Chabert described the new movie as “fun” and added that fans will see the couple exploring some “thoughtful questions” about their own relationship.

If you think this must be everything the star (who reunited with Scott Wolf for A Merry Scottish Christmas last year ) has coming up, well, you’d be wrong! Chabert has also branched out and taken on her first holiday movie for everyone with a Netflix subscription , Hot Frosty, which will see her widow magically bring a hunky snowman to life. On top of that, she has also filmed her first reality series, Celebrations with Lacey Chabert, which will celebrate unsung heroes by “throwing parties for children [and adults] who make an impact on the lives of people in their communities.” That inspiring series is set to debut when Hallmark+ (which might be a bad idea) starts in mid-September.

Basically, Lacey Chabert is busier than you (and me), and now everyone who’s gotten caught up on what she’s been doing this summer is going to need an extra vacation just from reading about her recent work.