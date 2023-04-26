Florence Pugh Broke The Internet With Her Sheer Pink Valentino Gown. Now, She's The Face Of The Designer Brand

Over the last year, Florence Pugh’s style has become almost synonymous with Valentino. When the actress takes the red carpet or attends an event she frequently wears ensembles created by the designer brand. Now, after her sheer pink gown went viral last summer, and she proved time and time again why she was born to wear the brand, she’s become the face of it.

Florence Pugh Is The New Face Of Valentino

Both the actress and the brand took to Instagram to announce the thrilling fashion news. Pugh posted a heartfelt caption along with the first images from her campaign, telling her fans that she is “pretty shocked and ecstatic” to be sharing the news. Check it out:

You can feel the ecstatic energy radiating off her in these photos as she shows off Valentino's pink and silver purses. However, considering her recent history with the designer brand, I can’t say I’m all that shocked she’s become the face of it.

Valentino also posted photos of the actress, celebrating the exciting news. They took to Instagram to post Pugh’s first ad for the company, uploading this fun video for the Rockstud purse:

When the brand announced Pugh’s new campaign they also explained why she was picked for the job, writing:

@FlorencePugh is the new face of Valentino. Known for her authenticity, vulnerability and fearless self-expression both on-camera and off, the English actor has been chosen by Creative Director @pppiccioli to be the latest #ValentinoDiVas For the Maison’s new campaign.

As for Pugh, she wrote that working on this campaign, and collaborating with her “family at Valentino” “feeds the soul.”

Overall, thinking about Pugh’s history with the brand as well as the fact that she has two massive movies on the 2023 film schedule , she’s the perfect fit for the face of Valentino.

Florence Pugh's History With Valentino Explains Why She Was Chosen For The Gig

For me, and likely many others, the Midsommar star’s collaboration with Valentino became a major moment when she wore that bright pink sheer gown. While many were seemingly mad about Pugh freeing the nipple , it was a major fashion moment and the actress gracefully defended her gown. She also told NYT that this dress was what really kickstarted her relationship with Valentino and Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director for the brand.

Along with this staple bright pink moment, Pugh has rocked Valentino on many other occasions from premieres to fashion shows to award shows. All of her fashion moments recently have been classy and exquisite but are also daring and edgy, which seems to be the perfect vibe for both her and the designer.

She had one of the boldest looks at the 2023 Academy Awards as she was decked out in head-to-toe Valentino, check it out:

Florence Pugh also kept the sheer trend thriving by rocking a see-through skirt and sweater top with a sparkly Valentino purse to a fashion show for the luxury brand.

Other prominent examples of Pugh wearing Valentino include her purple two-piece set and her sparkly gown from the Don’t Worry Darling premiere in Venice. And these last few months of outfits are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to her collaboration with the luxury brand.