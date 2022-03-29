Law And Order's Anthony Anderson And His Wife Have Split After 22 Years

It’s always sad to hear when a couple doesn’t work out, particularly when two people have spent a significant portion of their lives together. Anthony Anderson, who rejoined the Law & Order cast for the revival of the franchise’s flagship series, and his wife Alvina Anderson are reportedly ending their marriage after 22 years together. Alvina filed paperwork last week to divorce the Law & Order actor, five years after the two had previously reconciled.

Documents obtained by People show that Alvina Anderson cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split from her high school sweetheart, whom she married in September 1999. She is seeking spousal support and asking Anthony Anderson to pay her attorney fees. She has also requested that property attained during their marriage be divided between them, and the documents list a separate request for other property:

All gifts and inheritance, all assets, earnings, accumulations, and debts acquired by [Alvina] prior to the date of marriage and after the date of separation, the exact nature and extent of which are unknown.

This is the second time Alvina Anderson has filed for divorce from the black-ish star. In 2015 she also had cited irreconcilable differences and requested spousal support. In January 2017, however, the couple apparently reconciled and the divorce papers were rescinded. Anthony Anderson and his wife share two children, Nathan, 22, and Kyra, 26.

With the couple tying the knot at the end of the 20th century, it means that Alvina Anderson was already married to Anthony back in some of his earlier roles — even some you may possibly have forgotten about . His brief-but-hilarious appearance in the 2004 stoner comedy Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle is notable, and who could forget the security guard Terry Nolan, who was always in the wrong place at the wrong time, in the 2000 hit Big Momma's House?

The actor can currently be seen as the star of the hit ABC sitcom black-ish, which is in the midst of its eighth and final season . He also recently rejoined Law & Order when the OG series returned after an 11-year hiatus for Season 21. Anderson plays Detective Kevin Bernard — a role he originally held from 2008-2010 — and after eight seasons of portraying Dre Johnson on black-ish, Anderson explained his decision to rejoin the NBC bifurcated series as wanting to “have a little fun in the dramatic space for a little while.”

We’re sad to hear about the end of this longtime couple’s marriage. Hopefully the proceedings go as smoothly as possible so that the former couple and their grown children can all begin the healing process.