Ahead Of Law And Order's Family Reunion For Riley, I Love Reid Scott's Explanation For Why He Kept 'Nudging' The Boss To Bring Ryan Eggold Back

Law & Order delivered a Scandal reunion for Tony Goldwyn just last week, and now another reunion is on the way in the fall 2025 TV schedule. This time, the big reunion is in-universe, with the return of Ryan Eggold as Matt Riley, the on-screen brother of Reid Scott's Detective Vince Riley. The New Amsterdam alum's guest appearance in Season 24 revealed how complicated the brothers' relationship is, but Scott shared with CinemaBlend why he was really pushing for Eggold to return when speaking with the Season 25 showrunner.

After Reid Scott along with Maura Tierney weighed in on the "unceremonious exit" of Mehcad Brooks' Detective Jalen Shaw in the Season 25 premiere, the Veep vet also opened up about the return of Ryan Eggold as Matt Riley in the episode that we now know airs on October 30 and streams next day with a Peacock subscription. Earlier in the fall, Scott said:

He's great. Ryan and I go way back. We've been friends for a really long time. We've worked together in a bunch of other stuff. He did such a great job with what he brought to that character last season that I was thrilled. When Rick Eid, our showrunner, and I actually had lunch not too long ago, I was kind of nudging him before we started shooting the season. I was sort of nudging him. I was like, 'Man, it'd be great to get Ryan back. It was so fun. What we got to do with that episode, and what it just opened up for us to explore was really cool.'

Whether it was the result of Reid Scott's "nudging" or showrunner Rick Eid already had the return of Matt Riley in mind, Ryan Eggold is back! His first episode last season was proof enough that his return to NBC after New Amsterdam and The Blacklist definitely didn't mean he was just playing a new version of one of his other characters from the network, and Scott went on to tease the story that requires a reunion for Vince and Matt:

I was so pleased that they brought him back. I don't want to give too much away about it, but what we get to do with Ryan in this episode is really fun, and it's gonna hit the audience pretty hard, and he gives another great performance. It's really great. It's fun. It gives me the opportunity to play with sides of Riley that we don't get to see a lot too, so we were lucky to get him back.

It's always interesting when a show as procedural as Law & Order takes the time to dig into the personal lives of the main characters. The series did just that in Season 24 with Nolan's (Hugh Dancy) brother, and the cliffhanger between Seasons 24 and 25 was tied to Maroun's (Odelya Halevi) lingering trauma over the assault and murder of her sister. Now, it's Vince's turn once again, and Reid Scott shared a promo for the episode on Instagram. Fittingly, this installment of the milestone 25th season is called "Brotherly Love." Take a look:

A post shared by Reid Scott (@mrreidscott) A photo posted by on

Well, at least it's safe to say that Ryan Eggold isn't coming back just for Matt to become the murder victim of the week! In all seriousness, Matt seems to be the key to the case that falls to DA Baxter, ADA Price, and ADA Maroun in "Brotherly Love," and the episode description from NBC sheds a bit more light:

A respected restauranteur with a gambling problem is murdered, and Baxter and Price disagree on the best approach to a conviction. Riley’s brother is released from prison.

Tune in to NBC on Thursday, October 30 for the "Brotherly Love" episode of Law & Order Season 25 with Reid Scott and Ryan Eggold back together, ahead of a new episode of Law & Order: SVU with Curry on board as a series regular at 9 p.m. ET and an edited-for-broadcast episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 at 10 p.m. ET. You can also stream any episodes you miss next day via Peacock.

And for good measure, if seeing Ryan Eggold back on screen again puts you in the mood for some of his earlier projects, New Amsterdam is also available on Peacock, while The Blacklist is available streaming with a Netflix subscription.