Law And Order: SVU's Ice-T Won't Be Back Right Away From Fin's Brutal Injuries, But The Wait Won't Be Too Long Before Fallout

Let it not be said that Law & Order: SVU has lost its shock factor despite being almost thirty years in, because the Season 27 premiere in the 2025 TV schedule was a game-changer. As if it wasn't enough that the drama killed off Captain Cragen, Fin was attacked and robbed on his way home from the memorial. While he wasn't so badly injured that he couldn't play video games from his hospital room by the end of the episode, it was harrowing to watch Fin be brutally attacked. According to Ice-T, he won't even be in the next episode to show any healing progress.

Fin's Attack And Ice-T's Return

Fin's attack wasn't altogether shocking after Ice-T himself shared a photo of him on set looking "f'd up," and he told EW ahead of time that "in the first episode," Fin gets his "ass beaten and end up in the hospital," leading him to ask an understandable question: "what the f--- is going on?" (The episode is available streaming now with a Peacock subscription.) Fortunately, Fin wasn't killed in the attack, and the rapper/actor shared when he'll be back working in Special Victims:

I wasn't in the second episode. I come back in the third episode, but you really don't know. The people that are doing that show, it's an ensemble cast, and they move us around.

Ice-T also shared what can happen when you're killed off SVU since it exists in Dick Wolf's TV universe where actors can play multiple characters, but hopefully fans never have to worry about Fin's untimely end. If his attack in the Season 27 premiere is as close that we get to Fin in mortal danger, then I will be a happy SVU fan! It's hard to imagine SVU without both Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T. That said, their characters didn't exactly end the premiere on good terms.

Will There Be Fallout For Fin's Decisions In The Season 27 Premiere?

Unfortunately, Benson and Fin were on the outs by the end of the first episode of Season 27. Fin hadn't informed his captain that his service weapon was stolen in the attack, relying on Bruno and Velasco to track it down and get it back. Fin had the best of intentions, believing that Benson had enough to worry about with the arrival of a new Detective Chief who could cause complications for the unit.

Well, Benson got wind of the stolen gun courtesy of Rollins, in Kelli Giddish's first episode back on SVU as a series regular. While Fin may or may not get in official NYPD trouble for losing his gun, he's in hot water with the captain. She didn't take well to him lying to her about the gun, and if fans know anything about Olivia Benson – especially in the wake of Stabler leaving her – it's that she doesn't take well to betrayal, and she saw Fin's decision as a betrayal.

The episode ended with Fin declaring that he'd win her trust back and apologizing, so I'm hoping that this fight was just a brief bump in the road of their friendship, but it was also harsh enough that I can definitely imagine fallout as Season 27 continues. On the one hand, I enjoy when a procedural TV show also includes a serialized storyline or two, and fallout in the former of a one-sided feud between Benson and Fin would qualify. On the other hand... do I really want to see Law & Order's longest-running friendship falling apart?

Tune in to NBC on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET for new episodes of Law & Order: SVU Season 27, between Law & Order's milestone Season 25 at 8 p.m. ET and Season 5 episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10 p.m. ET.