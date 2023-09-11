Why Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Is Reportedly Asking For More Child Support

Britney Spears is currently in the middle of getting her divorce settled up with her now-ex Sam Asghari , and there’s the chance it could spin into something financially messy by the time everything is said and done. The former couple had a prenup in place, but previous reports have indicated Asghari’s legal team could challenge the agreement to set up a pay day for the trainer-turned-actor. Whether or not that happens, it appears her money worries might not end there, as her other ex-hubby Kevin Federline is said to be considering taking her to court in order to acquire higher child support payments.

Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004-2007, is rumored to be mulling over the idea of taking his ex back to court to request an uptick in the money he gets each month to take care of and support their two sons — Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16. Currently, he receives upwards of $40,000 each month, but that total was landed on with the assumption that Spears would have custody of them for 50% of the time, and that hasn’t been the case at all.

According to TMZ , Spears hasn’t seen her two sons in person in around two years, and thus handles roughly 0% of custody responsibilities. (As we’d covered previously, it sounds like the kids could be the ones who aren’t so eager to spend time at their mom’s house.) So Federline is said to be considering his options by way of attempting to get a larger payout, considering he’s the one taking care of both kids each and every day.

Making the details somewhat more complicated is the fact that Sean Preston will be turning 18 imminently, so he presumably won’t be viable for court-ordered support. That said, Jayden won’t be hitting that age and graduating from high school until 2025, so he’d obviously be the crux of the request if Federline chooses to go forward with it. As of now, it’s not known how much of an increase he would be seeking from the $20,000 that he’d be receiving each month for Jayden alone.

The timing of this report is interesting, as it comes only a couple of months after Kevin Federline moved to Hawaii with wife Victoria and the aforementioned sons. The transition caused a bit of a stink ahead of time, and was rumored to be part of a plan to extract more child support, though Federline indicated that was not the case . In the end, the pop star could have argued against the move, but opted not to make things harder for everyone.

Spears and Federline’s past drama was revived in 2022 after she announced she was pregnant for Sam Asghari — she later had a miscarriage — and he gave a bombshell interview in August 2022 that addressed their relationship and family issues. At this point, it doesn’t seem like there’s overwhelming bad blood between them, but taking someone to court over money is rarely deemed a friendly gesture. Perhaps if Federline convinces a judge that he needs monthly windfalls to keep the kids happy, Spears may rethink her stance on not using Instagram as a money-maker .