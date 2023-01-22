Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Shares Statement About How He And Their Twin Daughters Are Doing Following Her Death

Many continue to mourn the loss of singer and songwriter Lisa Marie Presley who passed away at 54 after suffering from cardiac arrest . Her tragic passing was followed by a sea of tributes from fans and celebrities alike. Among those to honor her were her ex Nicolas Cage and Rita Wilson . Her most recent former husband, Michael Lockwood, also paid tribute to her in a personal statement, in which he opened up about how he and their 14-year-old twin girls are doing in the aftermath of her death.

Michael Lockwood got candid when opening up about the death of his former spouse. The guitarist and music producer shared a statement with People in which he explained that he and his girls are still “reeling” from their loss. Despite that, he shared optimistic thoughts in regard to the future:

We are all reeling from the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the mother of my two beautiful twin daughters Harper and Finley. Nothing prepares us for such an unexpected tragedy. It is incomprehensible. The most important thing to me at this time is to take care of my daughters, making sure they always feel safe and loved. Both of them have incredible spirit and they will carry our family's legacy on for the rest of their lives. Since they were born, Harper and Finley have brought me profound joy and I remain devoted to them. We ask for privacy at this incredibly difficult time.

Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood tied the knot back in 2006, with the former eventually filing for divorce in 2016. The split would eventually be finalized in 2021, and Presley – the only child of Elvis Presley – received custody of the children. In the wake of Lisa Marie’s passing, it’s been determined that Lockwood will now have the girls full-time. Sources allege to TMZ that Harper and Finley are adamant about being with their father. The two have reportedly been living with Lockwood since their mother’s death and are already becoming acclimated to the new situation.

That last tidbit of news on the girls lines up with information that was previously reported. It was claimed that both girls refused to go back to their mom’s house after her death. Because of that, the two were reportedly staying at the home of their maternal grandmother, Priscilla Presley, as they all processed their grief.

This weekend, Lisa Marie Presley is to be laid to rest at Graceland , where her father and late son, Benjamin, are also buried. Speaking of the Presley family compound in Memphis, the estate will now be entrusted to Harper and Finley as well as Presley’s older daughter, actress Riley Keough. Just recently, Keough lovingly paid tribute to her mother with a sweet post that garnered reactions from the likes of Kim Kardashian and Nicole Richie.

It goes without saying that this is an incredibly difficult time for the Presleys and their extended family at this time. But Michael Lockwood’s statement and those from other relatives indicate that the group is seeking to maintain a strong, united front. One can only wish them the best as they seek to navigate this new reality without the beloved mother, daughter and entertainer.

We here at CinemaBlend continue to extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of Lisa Marie Presley during this difficult time.