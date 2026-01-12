Julia Roberts Wore A Wild Red Necklace To The Golden Globes, And I Can't Take My Eyes Off It

Movie and TV lovers are tuning into the Golden Globe Awards to see the best of the best accept awards for the work they’ve done over the past year, but let’s be real — we’re also here for the fashion. Celebrities walked the red carpet in some beautiful and sometimes bold looks, including Julia Roberts, whose classic black dress got a pop from her statement red jewels.

You can’t go wrong with black on the red carpet — just ask Kylie Jenner and all of her LBDs — and Julia Roberts did it perfectly in a floor-length black gown with three-quarters sleeves. The V-neck was just the right neckline to show off a large strawberry-shaped pendant, as you can see below:

(Image credit: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The bejeweled berry featured seeds and stems of gold, hanging on a gold chain from Julia Roberts’ neck. She paired it with a matching ring on her right middle finger, where she also showed off a red manicure.

The necklace is such a show-stopper, and if I came face to face with her, I might be tempted to ask if it was doubling as a vial of something — likely some sort of runoff from the fountain of youth. Whatever it is, it's working, because the 58-year-old actress was simply glowing and looked as great as ever.

Tonight’s awards show features the 11th Golden Globes nomination for the actress, who is being recognized in the category of Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for her role of Alma in Luca Guadagnino’s After the Hunt. She’s won three trophies at past shows, for Steel Magnolias, Pretty Woman and Erin Brockovich.

I’m not sure if the strawberry jewelry can be considered method acting, but she previously took things to a new level, when she attended the Venice Film Festival wearing a cardigan that featured Luca Guadagnino’s face all over it. She’s truly an icon.

(Image credit: Photo by Michael Buckner/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

In After the Hunt, Julia Roberts portrays a college professor who gets caught in the middle of a sexual abuse scandal involving a colleague and one of her students (played by Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri) — both of whom she’s close to.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Julia Roberts no doubt deserves this nod — critics raved about her performance, despite having mixed reviews about After the Hunt overall — some fans think Ayo Edebiri was one of the women of color who were snubbed in this year’s nominations.

Will the Ocean’s Eleven actress bring home the hardware? We’ll know soon enough, but either way, she’s already a winner in my book — in the name of celebrity fashion, that is — with that red carpet look.

Her psychological thriller After the Hunt is available to stream now with an Amazon Prime Video subscription. The Golden Globes aired live on the 2026 TV schedule on CBS Sunday night, kicking off with a monologue from repeat host Nikki Glaser. The show was also streaming live with a Paramount+ subscription.