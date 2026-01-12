As Timothée Chalamet Walked The Globes Red Carpet Solo, An Insider Talks His 'Wholesome' Relationship With Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have become the must-see couple at this year’s awards shows after they wore matching orange for the premiere of his film Marty Supreme last month. Those following along live with the Golden Globes didn’t get to see them arrive together Sunday night on the 2026 TV schedule, with the actor walking the red carpet solo, but as they reunited to serve looks inside the Beverly Hilton, a source has provided an alleged peek into their “wholesome” romance.

Timothée Chalamet Sports All-Black, While Kylie Jenner Embraces The ‘Golden’ Theme

Golden Globe Awards host Nikki Glaser didn’t make too many jokes about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner during the show (though there was her Marty Supreme musical number), but we still got a good look at the lovebirds enjoying themselves from their table. Chalamet retired the orange for the evening, opting for all-black in a crew neck shirt, vest and jacket with silver buttons. He went the Julia Roberts route with some statement jewelry, sporting a Cartier panther necklace that stood out amidst all the black.

(Image credit: Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Kylie Jenner may not have walked the red carpet, but she still showed out in a gold sequined gown that was appropriate for the night. She previewed the look on Instagram ahead of the ceremony, strutting in the low-cut dress that was accented with four thin, sparkling straps grazing each shoulder.

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner's Instagram Stories)

Will these be the next outfits duped by other celebrities after the Hacks stars did their iconic impression of the couple? I certainly wouldn’t argue.

Source Close To The Couple Calls Their Romance ‘Wholesome’

There’s no question that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are two of the hottest celebrities right now, with the makeup mogul blowing our minds with extravagant purchases like her $100K-plus luggage and $10K bikini. Three years into her romance with Chalamet, he’s on his own path to be “one of the greats,” and he’s been unapologetically confident in that pursuit.

Behind closed doors, though, a music industry insider who claims to be familiar with the couple says the actor and the reality star are really good for each other, particularly given how Kylie Jenner grew up. The insider told Page Six:

After living and growing up really fast, being with someone like Timmy is a wholesome, welcoming stable relationship.

Kylie Jenner was only 9 years old when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians camera crew moved into their Calabasas home, so she grew up dealing with public scrutiny, paparazzi and everything else that comes with being associated with the Kardashian-Jenner family.

But being accepted into arguably one of the most influential families in the world apparently hasn’t changed Timothée Chalamet, according to the source, who said:

Timmy is a very cool, young kid who is dialed in. Even dating Kylie, he still retains that down-to-earth persona and hasn’t forgotten where he’s come from. Timmy’s the girl next door, but in reverse.

It sounds like they’re really good for each other, and they certainly seemed to be in love when the Marty Supreme star thanked her for their foundation at the Critics Choice Awards. I can't wait to see what's next.