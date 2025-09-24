Chicago Fire Cast An X-Files Star For Season 14, And I’m So Excited That My Worlds Are Colliding

The days are counting down until Chicago Fire returns in the fall 2025 TV schedule to reveal just what happens next for the heroes of Firehouse 51 after the tear-jerking Season 13 finale back in the spring. Some developments were announced ahead of time even beyond the Stellaride pregnancy, including two firefighters leaving and another Dick Wolf Entertainment vet coming on board. Another casting has been announced for the upcoming Season 14, and it's a real treat for me as a longtime fan of The X-Files. Annabeth Gish landed a role in One Chicago, and my worlds are officially colliding!

Annabeth Gish will be a guest star in a multi-episode arc in Chicago Fire's fourteenth season, with TV Insider reporting that she'll play Annette Davis, the mayor's chief of staff. The X-Files alum will debut in the Season 14 premiere that will air on NBC on October 1 and stream next day with a Peacock subscription. It's generally not a good thing in One Chicago when a major character gets mixed up in politics, and Gish will share scenes with Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal.

(Image credit: Fox)

While Annabeth Gish first made a name for herself with a role in 1988's Mystic Pizza and now ranks among the actors to appear in the most Mike Flanagan movies and shows, my first impression of the actress was as Agent Monica Reyes on The X-Files. She stepped up as a lead in the ninth and final season of the original run of the Fox series, then reprised her role for a few episodes of the two-season revival... although I tend to practice my good old-fashioned X-Files selective canon and ignore what the revival did to her character.

I feel pretty comfortable predicting that Chicago Fire isn't bringing Gish in for a storyline involving aliens, and any cigarette-smoking men on the show are more likely to accidentally start fires than refuse to die over eleven seasons of a Fox TV show. (I'm definitely over why The X-Files brought CSM back and totally not holding a grudge or anything.)

When it comes to Gish's character on Chicago Fire, I'm wondering how the long-running drama will handle the usual time jump between seasons. The Firehouse 51 firefighters learned at the end of Season 13 that there were likely some imminent cuts to the staff, and Miranda Rae Mayo wasn't sporting a prosthetic pregnancy belly in a behind-the-scenes video with her wearing her usual costume as Stella Kidd. Is Chicago Fire foregoing the usual summer time jump of a few months?

Only time will tell, but Annabeth Gish's Annette Davis is only one new character who has been confirmed to appear in Season 14. With Jake Lockett, Daniel Kyri, and Michael Bradway all out as series regulars, On Call vet Brandon Larracuente is on board as new firefighter Sal Vasquez. Kyri will be back for a limited time to wrap up his story as Ritter.

Chicago Fire returns to NBC for Season 14 on Wednesday, October 1 at 9 p.m. ET, between Chicago Med Season 11 at 8 p.m. ET and Chicago P.D. Season 13 at 10 p.m. ET. You'll also be able to find the newest episodes of all three One Chicago shows streaming next day on Peacock.