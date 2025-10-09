As Chicago Med Hits 200 Episodes, Sarah Ramos Gets Sweet Messages From Co-Stars And Fans For Her BTS Cast Pic

It’s not every day that a television series reaches episode 200, but the 2025 TV schedule has now seen Chicago Med cross that milestone. The second episode of Season 11 saw the medical drama hit that goal with some help from returning original cast member Nick Gehlfuss as he reprised Will Halstead for an episode that quickly turned tragic. Luckily, even with on-screen troubles abounding, the cast is still celebrating their long-running hit, and after star Sarah Ramos took to social media to do her part, she got lots of lovely messages from fans and co-stars.

What Did Chicago Med Star Sarah Ramos Say About The 200th Episode And How Did Fans And Co-Stars Respond?

TV lovers likely know that medical dramas (and the occasional comedy, like the also long-running Scrubs, which is getting a reboot that just cast several new faces) have been incredibly popular for many decades now, so it’s hardly a surprise that many of them are also some of the biggest hits we’ve seen on television. But, in an era where the list of shows canceled and ending yearly appears to grow exponentially, that doesn’t mean that there’s no reason to celebrate when another passes the 200 episode mark.

This week, Chicago Med became the third of Dick Wolf’s One Chicago dramas to hit #200 (Chicago Fire got there in 2021, with Chicago PD crossing the threshold in 2023), and while the hour paid “homage” to the series premiere, it was also just a good reason for everyone involved to send love to the hard working cast and crew. That includes Sarah Ramos, who’s played Dr. Caitlin Lenox since the start of Season 10. She posted a cast pic that got everyone talking. Take a look!

Her photo features many of her co-stars huddled around and smiling brightly. We see fellow Season 10 addition Darren Barnet, Jessy Schram, Steven Weber, Season 9 newbie Luke Mitchell, two of only three OG cast members left (S. Epatha Merkerson and Oliver Platt), and the show’s superproducer Dick Wolf rounding out the photo. As you may have guessed, some of those involved with the series have wonderful things to say about the post:

And, fans should keep their excitement up, because I’m sure a lot of cool things are coming down the emergency department pipeline in Season 11. Not only will there be more of the returning Torrey DeVitto as Natalie Manning, but there are sure to be additional intriguing developments as Schram and Weber’s characters prepare for impending parenthood. You can keep up with all the drama as Med airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.