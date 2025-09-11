Chicago Med Boss Reveals When Fans Will Get Answers About Hannah’s Pregnancy, But I’m Still Not Sure Who I Want The Father To Be

The Season 11 premiere of Chicago Med is finally just weeks away in the 2025 TV schedule, with big questions about the absence of Marlyne Barrett's Maggie and whatever brings Nick Gehlfuss Back as Will Halstead. The biggest question left over from Season 10, however, regards Hannah's surprise pregnancy. The finale left off with Hannah dropping by Archer's home, without her revealing who the father is. I've gone back and forth over the past several months over who I want it to be, and while I'm still undecided, the showrunner at least revealed that fans won't be waiting long for answers.

When Chicago Med Will Drop The Baby Bombshell

While the three One Chicago shows often start their new seasons with a time jump, showrunner Allen MacDonald told TVLine that a two-month time jump won't happen until after Hannah reveals the paternity of her pregnancy. He told the outlet that the first episode of Season 11 picks up nearly where the Season 10 finale left off with Hannah knocking on Archer's door. MacDonald said that viewers "will find out who the father is one way or the other."

Unsurprisingly, the showrunner didn't spoil the big news with weeks still to go before the Season 11 premiere! The candidates at the end of Season 10 were Ripley, with whom Hannah had been in a relationship, and Archer, in a surprise twist. (So surprising, in fact, that I obliviously joked about them before the reveal that she was knocking on his door.) While the reveal of Hannah knocking on Archer's door was the major cliffhanger of the finale, Allen MacDonald previewed that fans may not get what they expect:

It is a storyline we’re gonna track through most of the season.... Sometimes pregnancy news changes… You’ll notice I didn’t say they’re going to have the baby.

So, what news is Hannah going to share early in Chicago Med Season 11? Is her pregnancy the result of her relationship with Ripley? Did she have an off-screen tryst with Dr. Archer? Is there a dark horse candidate who is neither of her coworkers? Well, we may not know until the Season 11 premiere in October, but there's a lot to think about as hiatus winds down.

Who Should Be The Father?

Nearly four months have passed since the Season 10 finale of Chicago Med aired on NBC (and is available streaming now with a Peacock subscription), and I still haven't settled my mind on who I want Hannah to reveal as the father when Season 11 kicks off. I've just gone back and forth (and back again).

Med dug deep into Hannah and Ripley's relationship on screen throughout the tenth season, including a memorable moment in Luke Mitchell's underground episode. Then again, I've been a fan of Hannah and Archer's close friendship ever since I asked Jessy Schram about working with Steven Weber. I just never imagined that Chicago Med would raise the idea of a romance between them, and never really put thought into it actually happening.

It's safe to say that I preferred Hannah and Archer's friendship to Hannah and Ripley's romance by the end of the season, but I'm kind of stuck between the two options for now. Most recently, I've caught myself torn between supporting Archer or supporting not-Archer, rather than actually rooting for Ripley. His relationship with Hannah fell apart for a reason after his very messy tenth season, and showrunner Allen MacDonald also teased that Ripley and Sadie will still be together after the time jump.

I'm open to being proved wrong, however! After how gobsmacked I was when the Season 10 finale revealed whose door Hannah was knocking on, I'd be a hypocrite to not be very ready for Med to deliver a twist that I didn't see coming. Jessy Schram shared a BTS photo with both Steven Weber and Luke Mitchell when production started on Season 11.

Join me in finding out how Chicago Med is going to pay off on that pregnancy cliffhanger with the Season 11 premiere on Wednesday, October 1 at 8 p.m. ET, ahead of Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. ET and Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. ET, all on NBC.