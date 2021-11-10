Lady Gaga's House Of Gucci Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About The Ridley Scott Movie

Lady Gaga has been a musical icon for almost a decade and a half now, but she’s also been making a name for herself on the acting front. Thus far her biggest role has been her Academy Award-nominated turn as Ally Maine opposite Bradley Cooper’s Jackson Maine in 2018’s A Star is Born, but in just a few weeks, the public will get to see her play Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci. That said, various individuals have gotten to see this biographical drama early, and they’ve shared their opinions about it on social media.

So what’s the buzz on House of Gucci? Looking at these early reactions, it looks like it’ll go down as one of the more polarizing entries in Ridley Scott’s filmography. Starting off, CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell found himself firmly in the camp of those who enjoyed House of Gucci, commending both the tone of the movie and the performances from its leading actors, including Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino.

Ridley Scott’s HOUSE OF GUCCI is The Godfather, set in the world of fashion. It’s magnificently tense, and a borderline farcical, but it works so well because the entire cast is EXTRAORDINARY. Leto, Pacino, Gaga, Driver… all incredible. Ridley owns 2021. pic.twitter.com/QhJixhkidbNovember 9, 2021 See more

Sean added in a follow-up tweet that he hasn’t seen an ensemble cast as good as House of Gucci’s this year, with only Dune providing some real competition. For those of you who liked the House of Gucci trailers, there’s a good chance you’ll dig the movie itself too.

.@HouseOfGucciMov is unbelievably sexy. If the trailer left you excited, this will knock your socks off. It is absolutely explosive in every sense of the word. Everything from the costumes to cinematography to Arthur Max’s production design and the makeup. HoG is a spectacle. pic.twitter.com/2kSGWXQYryNovember 9, 2021 See more

The running time might be a bit too long for some folks, but clearly it’s the acting where House of Gucci shines most. So when awards seasons rolls around, don’t be surprised if Lady Gaga and/or one or more of her costars find themselves collecting nominations left and right.

I loved #HouseofGucci, mainly because Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Jared Leto are SO GOOD. About 30 mins too long but still had a great time. And can’t wait for the countless memes to start surfacingNovember 9, 2021 See more

Conversely, not everyone is enamored with House of Gucci, including its performances. So if you were thinking that it would rank among the likes of stellar Ridley Scott movies like Alien, Blade Runner and Gladiator, you might want to temper your expectations.

Is #HouseOfGucci a “good” movie? In many ways it’s a mess, but the costumes and the camp accents (“GOOTCH-eeee”) and the pure bonkers Ridley Scott melodrama of it all still felt like a balm for my weary sweatpants soulNovember 9, 2021 See more

House of Gucci follows a month after Ridley Scott’s last movie, The Last Duel, which saw Adam Driver acting opposite Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer. While that movie failed to impress at the box office, it was met with primarily positive critical reception. As noted earlier, House of Gucci looks to be falling into the mixed portion of the spectrum, with some feeling that it failed to hit the mark.

#HouseofGucci is an overwrought slog without any discernible direction. Too many narrative focuses stacked on top of one another. Glitzy talented names hamming it up in wealth porn can be fun, but not enough to save the movie from its own messinessNovember 9, 2021 See more

Overall though, it sounds like there’s more in House of Gucci to enjoy than critique. Obviously you’ll need to judge the movie for yourself, but at the very least, you’re in for an epic-feeling cinematic experience.

#HouseOfGucci is Shakespearean in its execution. A solid story of greed and a hunger for success at any cost is dotted with tragi-comedic interludes - both entertaining in different ways. With solid performances, if campy and overegged at times, it works but could do with a trim. pic.twitter.com/q7EAfqQpm0November 9, 2021 See more

Along with the aforementioned actors, House of Gucci also stars Salma Hayek, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney, Camille Cottin, Mădălina Diana Ghenea, Mehdi Nebbou and Miloud Mourad Benamara. Based on the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden, with Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna working on the screenplay, the movie follows the Gucci dynasty across decades, including Patrizia Reggiani’s marriage into the family, her orchestrating the murder of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci in 1995 and the aftermath of his death.

House of Gucci opens wide on November 24, and keep a lookout for CinemaBlend’s review of the movie beforehand. Don’t forget to scan through our 2021 release schedule to learn what remaining movies are left this year, or start planning next year’s trips to the theater with the 2022 release schedule.