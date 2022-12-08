Looks Like Two 90 Day Fiancé Besties Are No Longer Friends

90 Day Fiancé is a show about relationships, but romantic couples aren’t the only duos who fans get attached to. The franchise has introduced quite a few friends and family members of stars over the years, some of whom became popular enough to have their own spot in the franchise down the road. Unfortunately, those friendships can sometimes turn as sour as the relationships, and it’s looking like we’re getting news that iconic 90 Day besties Molly Hopkins and Cynthia Decker are no longer friends.

Molly and Cynthia have been the greatest besties to watch on 90 Day Fiancé, especially for those who tune into Pillow Talk. The longtime friends and business partners always had hilarious takes on what was happening in the storylines of other cast members, but it’s looking like those days are now over. Instagram user @ MerryPants shared an exchange online between Cynthia and a fan who wanted to see her back on Pillow Talk with Molly. Here’s what Cynthia had to say:

Thank you, but Molly and I are no longer friends, and I will not be back on Pillow Talk. I wish I had a different answer for you.

Cynthia didn’t elaborate any further on what happened but noted that it’s been “a difficult time” for her and that she would be “much better soon.” Cynthia also noted that it was fine for the fan to ask since she hadn’t made an announcement about the friendship ending but didn’t mention if she had any plans to share what happened.

Whatever is going on between Molly Hopkins and Cynthia Decker isn’t easy to track down, and that’s thanks in part to the silence of both parties on the matter. Much like Cynthia, Molly hasn’t mentioned anything as of late on her Instagram page about her former friend or responded to comments on Instagram of fans wanting to know what's happening.

There is a slight possibility that 90 Day Fiancé fans will find out what happened eventually during a future spinoff, which would explain the silence of both parties. It’s also possible that the reality stars don’t really want to discuss what led to them ending the long friendship that preceded Molly’s appearance on 90 Day Fiancé Season 5 and included them starting a business together back in 2006.

Molly and Cynthia’s situation already differs a ton from the previous notable friendship breakup on 90 Day Fiancé between Angela Deem and her friend Jojo. Jojo was more than ready to share with the world that Angela allegedly kicked her out of a Vegas hotel room when they were on vacation together and was backed up by Debbie Johnson. Angela called Jojo a “ habitual liar ” and indicated she didn’t need her former friend in her life anymore.

It’s fair to say that Angela and Jojo were not even close to the iconic duo that Cynthia and Molly were, so this one could sting a little. Perhaps 90 Day Fiancé can convince Shaun Robinson to get them on a special and try to hash things out, but it’s also possible this relationship just ran its course. If that’s the case, I’m hoping the franchise can find space for Cynthia on one of the spinoffs and not just Molly.