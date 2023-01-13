Lori Harvey Seemingly Addresses Rumors She Dated Diddy And His Son Before Michael B Jordan

Lori Harvey has been attached to several high-profile men over the last few years, including Michael B. Jordan and rapper Future. At one point, there were rumors popping up every other week stating she was dating or attached to other notable men. One of those rumored affiliations was with hip-hop mogul and entertainer Diddy, but the speculation just didn’t involve the businessman, as his eldest son was also rumored to be a former beau. Years after the rumors were spread, Harvey seemingly addressed them.

Back in 2019, it was rumored that the model was dating the hip-hop mogul for a few months over the summer. As the rumored fling made headlines that year, there was speculation Harvey dated Diddy’s eldest son Justin Comb before, reportedly hooking up with him. At the time, she didn’t address the rumors despite the internet fervor. The subject came up when the SKN by LH creator was asked about misconceptions fans may have heard over the years. She stated to E! News:

It's so funny, because I'm so quiet, there's been so many stories that have been made up about me. I've seen stories about me being fully in love with somebody, and we have this whole relationship, and I'll see the guy, and I'm like, 'I've actually never even met him before.'

Harvey was caught up in so many rumors she didn’t know where to begin. Every few months, she’s allegedly seeing or attached to a famous guy. The rumor mill is so fast-paced she’s been paired with people she’s never met until after the speculation starts. The same thing happened with her and Jordan before they made things official. Now, she’s rumored to be dating Snowfall star Idris Damson.

After mentioning those baseless rumors, Harvey got to the longstanding rumor about dating Diddy and his son. She finally squelched the father-son dating rumor along with other misconceptions about her.

I've heard I dated a father and son before. Absolutely not true. I've even heard that I'm a lesbian at one point. So you know, there's been a lot of different things, a lot stories, a lot of misconceptions.

The MCU star’s ex laughed off all the speculation, calling them “very entertaining” as she cheekily finds out new information about her love life all the time. Harvey appears to be taking time for herself as she called out some red flags in past relationships following her split from Jordan last year. Despite the breakup, the socialite still has love in her heart, citing her parents Steve and Marjorie Harvey’s 15-year union as inspiration for future relationships.

Lori Harvey is currently promoting her successful skincare brand as she celebrates her 26th birthday. Of course, Harvey isn’t the only one preoccupied with work as her ex Michael B. Jordan is gearing up for the release of his directorial debut Creed III. He’ll make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on January 28 with rapper Lil Baby as the musical guest. In the meantime, check what other TV premieres are coming up in 2023.