Lori Harvey Shares Sweet Support For Her Parents After Dad Steve Harvey Penned Love Letter To Wife Marjorie For 15th Anniversary

Lori Harvey may have gone through a recent breakup, ending her relationship with Michael B. Jordan after over a year together, but that’s not stopping her from celebrating love in other capacities. Her parents Marjorie — who had some strong opinions about the aforementioned split — and Steve Harvey recently celebrated 15 years of marriage, and after the Family Feud host honored his wife with a glowing love letter that lauded her skills as a mother and thanked her for getting “in that foxhole” with him, Lori also showed her support with a sweet tribute to her father.

On Instagram Stories , Lori Harvey shared a photo of her parents looking at each other lovingly, featuring a portion of the letter that Steve Harvey wrote to Marjorie to honor their years together. Check out Lori’s post:

(Image credit: Instagram)

She was the chick for him! Steve Harvey’s words were part of a long letter he wrote (published in Good Housekeeping ) that recounted how the couple had lost touch after their initial spark, but came back together nearly two decades later when “the stars aligned for us at the right moment.” He said that his wife foresaw all of the success he would have, and taught him how to listen, and that he looks to her as an example. In his words:

I owe you a debt of gratitude because you simply changed my life. If people get tired of hearing me say that, that’s OK. It doesn’t change the facts. You are the single biggest reason outside of God’s grace that I am where I am today. You’re the one. I feel like if I lost everything, you’d stay with me and we’d build it up again. As a matter of fact, I know you would. Xo, Steve.

That is seriously the sweetest thing ever. Lori Harvey must have thought so, too, since she shared some of the words with her followers. And it’s not just her mother who's been the beneficiary of Steve Harvey’s loyalty.

Because while he may be known best for his hilarious reactions to Family Feud contestants , or even his unintentionally amusing hosting highlights like his Miss Universe flubs , Steve Harvey was genuinely sincere in the way he showed up for his daughter in the aftermath of her recent breakup. As rumors began to swirl about Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan ending their relationship, the Celebrity Family Feud host proclaimed loud and proud on The Steve Harvey Morning Show that he was “Team Lori 1,000%.”

He still did give some grace to his daughter’s ex-boyfriend, who Harvey said in the past is a “very respectful” man , and admitted it’s hard to be young and successful and hold down a relationship — a sentiment he also got honest about on Judge Steve Harvey — and he wished that all involved would be able walk away at peace. He also had a gentle warning for anybody listening: “As long as you don't put your hands on my daughter, I don't give a damn what you do.”

Their 15th wedding anniversary wasn’t the first time Steve Harvey has publicly complimented his most significant other, Marjorie Harvey. Back in December, he shared a heartwarming story about always wanting a huge Christmas tree when he was a kid , and making a promise to God that if he ever had the means to do it, he would put up a tree as big as the ones in the mall every year. His wife, he said, is the one who makes sure that jolt of Christmas spirits gets injected to their house each holiday season.