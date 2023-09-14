As Magnum P.I. Hypes Magnum's Love Confession To Higgins, NBC's Other Hit Shows Chime In

Magnum P.I. is finally on the verge of returning with new episodes in the 2023 TV schedule for the first time since the complicated midseason finale back in the spring. After the first footage for the second half of Season 5 teased a possible pregnancy for Higgins, a new clip shows Jay Hernandez's Thomas Magnum saying those three little words to Perdita Weeks' Juliet Higgins: "I love you." The show's social media account is hyping his confession, and fellow NBC shows like Chicago Fire and Law & Order: SVU are getting in on the action.

While the context of Magnum saying "I love you" isn't clear yet (and it looks like it's part of a different scene than when Higgins says that she's "late" in the teaser), he's clearly sincere and doesn't try to take it back, and even wants to make sure that she doesn't feel pressured to reciprocate. Check out the clip and the message from Magnum P.I. to fans:

tell your friends: thomas magnum loves juliet higgins!! pic.twitter.com/zjK3Q9W1IQSeptember 12, 2023 See more

Look at Magnum, being all sweet with Higgins when there are still weeks to wait before we can see the full scene! If you ask me, Higgins looks like she's on the verge of saying it back to him, but given that Magnum doesn't know that she was hallucinating him about to propose, I can see why he wouldn't 100% expect to hear her to say "I love you" in response right away. After all, Juliet Higgins is known for many things, but having an easy time expressing her emotions isn't one of them!

I'm not the only one struck by the sweetness of the scene, and I'm not even referring to all the other fans who reacted on X (formerly known as Twitter). The One Chicago account posted a clip of Violet and Hawkins from Chicago Fire, which is pretty cute but hopefully not a sign that Magnum/Higgins are headed for tragedy like Hawkami were! Take a look, below the Magnum post:

this hawkami moment 🥹 pic.twitter.com/cl2slyWUrhSeptember 12, 2023 See more

The Magnum P.I. account responded with "she's so real for that," and Chicago Fire wasn't the only series in the nine-show Wolf Entertainment TV universe to react. Law & Order: SVU responded with "We loooove a good romance," which of course can't refer to Benson and Stabler while they remain friends. No, SVU was comparing Rollins and Carisi to Miggins! Check it out:

We loooove a good romance. 😏 pic.twitter.com/GV186B27GESeptember 12, 2023 See more

Rollins and Carisi getting together at the end of Season 22 is as touching now as it was when the episode aired back in 2021, so who can blame the Magnum P.I. account for responding "so do we" about loving a good romance? And for Magnum/Higgins fans who never watched SVU, take solace in the fact that they got together after just four seasons instead of seven like Rollisi!

And hey, given that Rollins and Carisi tied the knot in 2022-2023 TV season, it's not as tragic a comparison as the one to Violet and Hawkins. The official NBC Entertainment account got in on the fun as well, with a This Is Us suggestion:

Jack and Rebecca's first 'I love you' will always be epic. pic.twitter.com/bxnHOgtI8LSeptember 12, 2023 See more

Alas, Jack and Rebecca's love story has been told from start to finish thanks to This Is Us coming to an end back in 2022, and I doubt that any fan of the Pearson family saga would disagree with the Magnum P.I. account's description of it as "an iconic moment." Their story had a bittersweet ending, and I think it's safe to say that the Jay Hernandez-led show isn't going the same exact route.

Luckily, the weeks are counting down before we find out. While SVU and Chicago Fire are available streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription and This Is Us via Hulu subscription, only Magnum P.I. will be back with new episodes this fall. The second half of the fifth and final season will premiere on Wednesday, October 4 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.